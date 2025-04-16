New Orleans Culinary Stars Share Their Picks For The Best Black-Owned Eateries And Bars In The Big Easy

Cale Brown – image courtesy of subject

This story is featured in the May/June 2025 issue of ESSENCE, available on April 24.

There is no better way to find the best restaurants and bars during the ESSENCE Festival of Culture than by going straight to the source. Here are the Black-owned gems the city’s top chefs, bartenders and foodies swear by.

Chef Prince Lobo

General manager of Addis NOLA Ethiopian Kitchen

“Everything Compère Lapin does is magical. I felt like I was having lucid dreams while eating their fried chicken with jerk honey-­butter.”

Compère Lapin, 535 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Chef Maya Mastersson

Founder, Black Roux Culinary Collective

“Addis NOLA Ethiopian Kitchen. The food, vibe and decor are unmatched. My favorite dish is the whole fried snapper.”

Addis NOLA Ethiopian Kitchen, 2514 Bayou Road, New Orleans, LA 70119

Tamsy Kambi

@TamLovesToEat on Instagram/TikTok

“Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe. The gumbo, with crab, shrimp, hot and smoked sausage is my favorite. The warmth and hospitality make this place special.”

Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe, 1500 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116

Nate Bryant

@natebryant__ on Instagram/TikTok

“Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe for the fried chicken, smothered pork chops, catfish jourdain, and that delicious bread pudding. ”

Chef Charly Pierre

James Beard–nominated founder of Fritai Haitian Street Food

“Queen Trini Lisa. Chef Lisa is a Trinidadian chef who cooks amazing doubles. She has flavors, like barbecue jerk and seafood, but I love the traditional.”

Queen Trini Lisa, 4200 D’Hemecourt Street, New Orleans, LA 70119

Cale Brown

Lead bartender at Jolie and cofounder of JungleBird 504

“A Black-owned bar that keeps me coming back is Bullet’s Sports Bar. It’s not a ‘cocktail bar’ but even better. You order a ‘Set-Up’— a half-pint bottle of spirit, your mixer of choice and ice. It’s a typical neighborhood New Orleans bar order.”

Bullet’s Sports Bar, 2441 A P Tureaud ­Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119

Mya Young

Bartender at the Swamp on Bourbon Street

“The Page Bar. It’s a Black-owned LGBTQ spot in the French Quarter. People visiting New Orleans should try the delicious brandy milk punch.”

The Page Bar, 542 N Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Jalence Isles

Founder of @whereblacknolaeats on Instagram

“I highly recommend the oxtail pasta at Jamaican Jerk House. I also enjoy the Munch Factory. There are so many things I love on the menu.”

Jamaican Jerk House, 4017 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117 and The Munch Factory, 6514 Congress Drive, New Orleans, LA 70126