The Best Looks At FAMU’s Homecoming Football Game

For game day, students and alumni showcased their style with breathable fabrics, bold graphic tees, and more.
ESSENCE Street Style: FAMU Homecoming Edition
Ashley Bigbee
By Robyn Mowatt

Homecoming season is that time of year when alumni nationwide return to their alma maters.  Personally, I find it incredibly exciting because I enjoy seeing all of the statement-making outfits that graduates and students put together. These looks often incorporate the university’s official colors–but there are always a few alumnae who venture into experimental territory. This past week, Florida A&M University celebrated its homecoming with a bevy of events including convocation, on-campus tailgates and parties, and the football game versus Prairie View A&M University. Each of these festivities was injected with an infectious energy that was undeniable. 

On game day, ESSENCE descended upon FAMU for a bird’s eye view of the street style on campus. Unsurprisingly, there were sorority and fraternity members in custom-matching jackets and T-shirts with embellishments and patches galore. Additionally, the game attendees chose to wear pieces like breathable outerwear, comfortable and colorful sneakers, and graphic tees that featured unique phrases like their line names and numbers. 

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming football game. 

