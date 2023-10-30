The Best Looks At FAMU’s Homecoming Football Game

Ashley Bigbee

Homecoming season is that time of year when alumni nationwide return to their alma maters. Personally, I find it incredibly exciting because I enjoy seeing all of the statement-making outfits that graduates and students put together. These looks often incorporate the university’s official colors–but there are always a few alumnae who venture into experimental territory. This past week, Florida A&M University celebrated its homecoming with a bevy of events including convocation, on-campus tailgates and parties, and the football game versus Prairie View A&M University. Each of these festivities was injected with an infectious energy that was undeniable.

On game day, ESSENCE descended upon FAMU for a bird’s eye view of the street style on campus. Unsurprisingly, there were sorority and fraternity members in custom-matching jackets and T-shirts with embellishments and patches galore. Additionally, the game attendees chose to wear pieces like breathable outerwear, comfortable and colorful sneakers, and graphic tees that featured unique phrases like their line names and numbers.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming football game.

01 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style This jacket and leather pant look has a few bursts of color that make it a thrilling outfit.

02 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style This jersey has an air of distinction: that stems from the fusion of sleek typography and statement colors, white and red. Ashley Bigbee

03 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style This crew of friends and sorors who are a part of the sorority Delta Sigma Theta in matching jerseys had the right idea when they added camoflauge and denim to their outfits. Ashley Bigbee

04 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style This set of friends and sorority sisters wearing matching custom jackets celebrating their Alpha Kappa Alpha anniversary with all-black outfits are a stylish bunch. Ashley Bigbee

05 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style You can never go wrong with a fitted tee and comfortable Salehe Bembury Crocs. Ashley Bigbee

06 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style Orange is the leading color for this tailgater’s laidback look. Ashley Bigbee

07 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style A custom graphic tee and Air Jordan sneakers are sometimes a go-to for game day attendees. Ashley Bigbee

08 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style A sweater will never steer you wrong–it’s a great base to create a solid game-day outfit. Ashley Bigbee

09 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style Centering your ‘fit around colorful sweatpants and all-white sneakers is a must at times, it works here. Ashley Bigbee

10 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style Patterned long-sleeved shirts are a bold statement. Ashley Bigbee

11 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style A white T-shirt, a camouflage skirt, and sneakers make for a stylish look. Ashley Bigbee

12 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style Game day for this set of friends includes tees, denim, and sunglasses which were ideal for blocking out the blazing Florida sun. Ashley Bigbee

13 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style A Western-inspired hat tops off this look that also consists of a flowy dress and a denim jacket. Ashley Bigbee

14 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style A denim dress is a notable way to dress things up a bit like this stylish game-goer. Alternatively, a sporty tank and shorts can also get the job done. Ashley Bigbee

15 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style Inside the game, this student donned a standout jacket, a bucket hat, white shorts, and matching sneakers. Ashley Bigbee

16 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style Prioritizing comfort can also look like wearing a minimalistic top with bottoms that aren’t overpowering. Ashley Bigbee

17 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style These alumni expressed themselves in a myriad of ways. What sticks out: they collectively excelled at wearing FAMU’s official colors. Ashley Bigbee

18 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style This linen dress set is a chic spin on what counts as football attire. Ashley Bigbee

19 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style The Marching 100 never disappoints–in this shot, a drum major sports a custom set worn for each football game. Ashley Bigbee

20 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style The sold-out Nike Dunk collaboration is the centerpiece of this outfit worn by FAMU President Larry Robinson on the left. Separately, relying on this hue of pink to ground a ‘fit is a surefire way to call attention to yourself in a good way as displayed by the president’s wife Sharon Robinson. Ashley Bigbee

21 FAMU Homecoming Game Day Street Style This magenta dress provides a hit of color for this reporter who is working during the game. Ashley Bigbee