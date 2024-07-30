All The Black Celebrities In Support Of Kamala Harris

Last Sunday, after President Biden announced he would no longer be seeking the Democratic nomination for the ongoing presidential race, Black celebrities banned together to voice their support for Vice President Kamala Harris. People such as Beyoncé, Viola Davis, Cardi B, and most recently Barack and Michelle Obama, all went to social media to rally behind Harris’ new candidacy.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,” Harris wrote in a statement. “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.” With the election drawing near, it’s important that we all exercise our civic duty and get out to the polls and vote.

Here are all the Black celebrities backing VP Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Beyoncé Beyoncé showed love to Vice President Harris by letting her use the song “Freedom” during the politician’s first visit to her campaign headquarters in June. Beyoncé at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Kerry Washington MIAMI BEACH, FL – JUNE 13: Kerry Washington attends the "UnPrisoned" Season 2 World Premiere during the 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 13, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 18: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends "The Fabulous Four" Premiere at The Whitby Hotel on July 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Tina Knowles BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Tina Knowles attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Viola Davis NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Viola Davis attends the 2024 Literacy Partners Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on June 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Robin Thede LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Robin Thede attends The 33rd Annual Environmental Media Association Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on January 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Toyota)

Barack and Michelle Obama NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Former President of the United States Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama attend the men's singles first round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexandre Muller of France during day one of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

Shonda Rhimes LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 12: Shonda Rhimes attends the "Bridgerton" Season Part two special screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Cardi B. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Cardi B. attends Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Lil Nas X lock in lil bro! @KamalaHarris — ☆ ‧‧̩̥·‧•̥̩̥͙‧·‧̩̥˟͙冬˟͙‧̩̥l (@LilNasX) July 21, 2024 Lil Nas X at the “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” World Premiere held at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Questlove NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Questlove visits the Empire State Building in Celebration of The New York Times' 1000th Game of Wordle on March 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Niecy Nash Niecy Nash was immediate in her presidential endorsement of Kamala Harris. She took to her Instagram Story to share a brief message in support of the politician. “Yes. We. Kam,” Nash wrote. SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Niecy Nash attends the premiere of Lifetime’s “Sister Wife Murder” at Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria on July 11, 2024 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

John Legend NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: John Legend attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Lizzo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Lizzo attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Spike Lee PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Spike Lee attends The Prelude To The Olympics At Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jackée Harry Our next President has Momala and Auntie in her bio 🥰🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/f2zdvokwvf — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 22, 2024 Jackée Harry at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards held at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel on June 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Lee Daniels NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 23: Lee Daniels attends Patti LaBelle's Surprise 80th Birthday Celebration at The Glasshouse on May 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Patti's Good Life)

Jenifer Lewis WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: Jenifer Lewis attends Showtime's "I Love That For You" premiere event at Pacific Design Center on April 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Maxwell congratulations to @vp –@kamalaharris pic.twitter.com/c6hxlnzpdp — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) July 22, 2024 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Maxwell attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Gina Prince-Bythewood Let’s go. #OneVoiceOneFight #Harris2024 pic.twitter.com/xdudHsQseU — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) July 26, 2024 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Gina Prince-Bythewood attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Larenz Tate “Waiting on Madam VP Harris to call on a running mate… yours truly … Rashad TATE! 😁✌🏾 🇺🇸

C’mon Good Sista!” Harris/Tate 2025 🇺🇸 ~ For The People By The People Queens, New York pic.twitter.com/brx377d6Zg — Larenz Tate (@LarenzTate) July 23, 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 24: Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios on May 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Wanda Sykes BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Wanda Sykes attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Yvette Nicole Brown US actress Yvette Nicole Brown arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Wendy Osefo ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Wendy Osefo attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for TV One)

Wendell Pierce Madame Vice President you have excited the electorate in the last 24 hours that few have seen in political history. Millions are motivated to join your campaign to help you win the Presidency. Millions of young people, Millions of women, Millions of workers. We’re All In. @VP pic.twitter.com/dVEHEGxJbC — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 22, 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Wendell Pierce attends the ‘Tuesday’ New York Special Screening at Metrograph on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)