Beyoncé Releases The Highly Anticipated New Album, ‘Renaissance’

Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs

Today, the seventh studio album from Beyoncé is officially available on all major streaming platforms.

From her own label Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records, Renaissance arrives six years after the surprise release of Lemonade in 2016. Filled with several anthems that resonate with everyone, Beyoncé’s new album delves inside the mind of an artist who continues to push the envelope of creativity, and encourages unimaginable jubilation, agency, and movement with abandon.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” says Beyoncé. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

With the album release also comes a deluxe vinyl. It includes two black vinyl LPs, a 36-page booklet, and a folded collectable (24”x 36”) poster.

Renaissance features several top-notch collaborators including The-Dream, Nile Rodgers, NOVA, NO ID, Raphael Saadiq, Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Chris Penny, Luke Solomon, Skrillex, Beam, Big Freedia, Grace Jones and Tems.

Listen to the stream for Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance below.