2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ Sparks Cultural Conversations with Serena Williams, Ava DuVernay, Big Freedia, and More

Erika Goldring

The vibrant energy of New Orleans will once again come alive as the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® marks three decades of celebrating Black culture and community. This year’s festival offers mix of cultural experiences, star-studded appearances, and dynamic conversations, all housed within the sprawling Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Festivalgoers are in for a treat with a packed itinerary featuring beloved returning events and exciting new additions. Attendees can immerse themselves in the culinary delights of the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival™, uncover the latest beauty trends at BEAUTYCON™ @ESSENCEFEST Edition, and dive into the vibrant world of AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA™. The ESSENCE Film Festival® by ESSENCE STUDIOS™ will showcase compelling stories and industry insights, while the ESSENCE Stage™ and SOKO MRKT™ by ESSENCE® offer interactive and engaging experiences.

A major highlight of this year’s festival is the introduction of the ESSENCE Hollywood House™, a hub for networking, mentoring, and skill-building within the film and TV industry. Another new addition, The Suede: Men’s Experience™ (formerly known as In His Zone), will focus on Black men’s creativity and community involvement, with appearances from HBCU alums Terrance J and Lance Gross.

The ESSENCE Authors™ stage will provide a prime cultural experience, amplifying critical voices and exploring the publishing industry amidst a shifting political landscape. Esteemed authors and content creators such as comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley, musician Quest Love, actor Keke Palmer, and activist Raquel Willis will share their insights and engage audiences in discussions on Black literature, entrepreneurship, and social impact.

Headlining the festival’s stellar lineup is Serena Williams, who will make her first appearance at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ during BEAUTYCON™: @ESSENCEFEST Edition. Williams will discuss her journey as a powerhouse athlete and entrepreneur, particularly through her beauty brand, WYN Beauty. Other notable appearances include Ava DuVernay, Big Freedia, Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, and Wayne Brady, among many others.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: A general view of the audience during day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

For the music enthusiasts, the Superdome will be the place to be each night. The ESSENCE Stage™ will host a variety of artists, while the nightlife events, such as Club Quarantine Live After Dark with D-Nice and special guests, will keep the party going late into the night. Adding to the festival’s allure are performances by the “City Cinderella” JT and other musical talent. Diageo, the festival’s premier nightlife partner, will feature a selection of their world-class spirits at these events.

The festival’s daytime experiences are equally engaging, with curated conversations spanning topics such as love and relationships, voter education, health and wellness, beauty trends, music and entertainment, HBCUs, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. Attendees can register for these free experiences through the E360 app, which offers special deals, curated itineraries, and real-time updates.

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ is but a reflection of the ongoing contributions and resilience of the Black community. It provides a platform for important conversations, creative expression, and economic empowerment. As always, the festival emphasizes community engagement and the importance of cultural heritage.

Tickets for the festival are available at ESSENCEFestival.com, with virtual options for those unable to attend in person. Join the conversation on social media using @ESSENCEFest and stay connected for the latest updates. This year’s festival is made possible by the support of major partners including AT&T, L’Oréal Groupe, McDonald’s USA, and Target Corporation.

Prepare to be inspired, entertained, and uplifted as the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ brings together the best of Black culture in the heart of New Orleans.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.