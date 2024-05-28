2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Performer: D-Nice

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is excited to announce that the multi-talented DJ, rapper, and music producer D-Nice has been added to the billing for the 2024 celebration.

D-Nice, born Derrick Jones, has been a pivotal figure in the music industry since the late 1980s. He first gained fame as a member of the pioneering hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions, where his contributions helped shape the sound of early hip-hop. With hits like “Call Me D-Nice,” he established himself as a solo artist in the 1990s. Over the years, D-Nice has continually reinvented himself, becoming one of the most sought-after DJs and producers in the world.

In 2020, D-Nice achieved global acclaim with his “Club Quarantine” series on Instagram Live. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his virtual DJ sets became a cultural phenomenon, bringing joy and a sense of community to millions of people worldwide. These sessions featured marathon sets and surprise celebrity guests, and they were a testament to D-Nice’s ability to connect with audiences through the universal language of music. His work during this time earned him several accolades, including the Webby Award for “Artist of the Year.”

In an Instagram post, D-Nice shared that he’s going to bring those same vibes from his beloved Club Quarantine to the ESSENCE Festival mainstage. “I’ll see you in NOLA,” he writes.

For those seeking the ultimate summer experience, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is the place to be. In addition to D-Nice, the festival will feature an eclectic mix of performances from artists spanning various genres. From emerging talents to established icons, the lineup ensures that there is something for everyone. Expect electrifying performances, spontaneous collaborations, and surprise guest appearances that will keep the energy high and the audience engaged throughout the weekend.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7.