Black Thought, Kelly Rowland & More Celebrate D-Nice’s 100k+ #ClubQuarantine Party

Gary Miller

No velvet rope, burly bouncer, or bottle service could stop DJ D-Nice from throwing the hottest party in the country. Last night, the multifaceted hip-hop legend and his “social distancing dance party” Homeschoolin’ made history by packing his Instagram Live room with over 100K partygoers. Stars including supermodel Naomi Campbell, singer Janet Jackson, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna and a host of other celebs came to enjoy the tunes and showcase why we are all really all in this together.

Since Monday, when President Donald Trump admitted that the coronavirus outbreak could last into the summer, D-Nice kicked off his jamboree by playing a mixture of classic and modern hip-hop and R&B for hours. By Friday, most Americans were experiencing cabin fever and looking for a place where you could go, everybody could know your name, and you did not have to be afraid of spreading or contracting the coronavirus.

Fast forward to Saturday, March 21, and D-Nice has his virtual dance party popping. Thousands of people from all over the world were coming together under one common goal: to experience the healing power of good music. The room was active as headliners such as Drake, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, and DJ Khaled joined everyday folk like yours truly for a night of hits, new and old, and we all lived it up as D-Nice never played the same song twice.

With no charge at the door, no security, and you can drink and wear whatever you want, the Homeschoolin’ IG Live was an absolute success. Upon hitting the 100K+ mark, those who were a part of the history-making party, took to their own social pages to celebrate the success that was only everyone’s wildest dreams. You can see the most notable reactions below:

