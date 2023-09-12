Morris Chestnut Is Producing A Series About Restoring The Legacy Of Tulsa Massacre Survivors

Morris Chestnut is helping shed light on the story of Black Wall Street.

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) partnered with the renowned actor and producer for a six-part docuseries, “Rebuilding Black Wall Street,” which he will host. The host will help viewers follow the after-affects of the Tulsa Massacre more than a century after it happened in 1921. The show premieres on Friday, September 29 at 9PM ET/8PM CST.

For background, Tulsa, Oklohoma’s Greenwood District, also known as Black Wall Street, was bustling Black ecosystem for years, but on May 31, 1921, a white, jealous mob destroyed it all. Businesses, people and homes were all burned to the ground.

The show will follow the stories of local entrepreneurs and their journey to restoring the town back to its former glory.

“Over the course of six episodes, Chestnut and build teams, led by designers Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (Two Steps Home), guide viewers through Greenwood’s rich history and the personal journeys of those featured – many of whom are the descendants of original Black Wall Street residents,” a statement that was shared with ESSENCE reads. “As new businesses and projects progress, viewers will experience the physical and emotional challenges that come with large-scale construction and celebrate the promise of Greenwood’s future.”

Article continues after video.

Chestnut, who also serves as executive producer, worked in partnership with his company GMC8 Productions, as well as Greenwood Creative Studios.

“100 years later the descendants of the Greenwood community are rebuilding a new legacy, and we’re here to help,” says Chestnut, in a statement shared exclusively with ESSENCE.