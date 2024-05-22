Excitement Builds For The 2024 Essence Festival of Culture With E360 App Sweepstakes

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The Essence Festival of Culture (EFOC) is set to ignite the Crescent City with its vibrant celebration of African American culture from July 5-7, 2024. This annual event, held in the heart of New Orleans, will draw thousands of visitors from across the nation, eager to partake in a diverse array of music, art, and community. The festival, renowned for its star-studded lineups, inspirational speakers, and engaging cultural experiences, promises an unforgettable weekend filled with soul, rhythm, and excitement.

This year, attendees will have an extra reason to be thrilled: the opportunity to win evening concert tickets through an exclusive sweepstakes. By simply downloading the festival’s E360 mobile app, festival-goers will enter for a chance to enjoy performances by some of the biggest names in music. The E360 app will not only facilitate entry into the sweepstakes but also provide users with a seamless way to navigate the festival, access schedules, and receive real-time updates.

With the anticipation building, festival organizers are gearing up for what promises to be the most electrifying Essence Festival of Culture yet. Keep reading to find out how to enter and the official rules.

How to Enter

The sweepstakes, which will launch on June 3, will invite festival-goers to download the E360 app and complete the onboarding form with their full name, email address, and cellphone number. Entries will be limited to one per person, ensuring a fair shot for everyone. Essential to the process will be enabling Bluetooth and push notifications on the device, as winners will be notified through these channels.

Eligibility and Prizes

To participate, entrants must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia. Employees and immediate family members of Essence Communications Inc. and its affiliates are ineligible, ensuring that the sweepstakes is open to the wider festival audience.

Each day of the festival, three winners will be drawn to receive two tickets to that evening’s concert. With three days of concerts, this totals nine lucky winners. The prize, valued at $300 per winner, offers an unforgettable experience at one of the festival’s marquee events.

Sweepstakes Details and Official Rules

No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and making a purchase does not improve the chances of winning. Entrants must be present at the Essence Festival of Culture to claim their prize, as winners need to pick up their tickets at the main Ticket Information booth in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center before the evening concert.

The official rules outline that incomplete or ineligible entries will not be acknowledged, and multiple entries by the same individual using different email addresses or phone numbers will result in disqualification. Additionally, automated or bulk entries are prohibited to maintain the integrity of the sweepstakes.

Notification and Verification

Potential winners will be notified at 1:00 p.m. CDT on each concert day via a push notification from the E360 app and a phone call to the provided cell phone number. Winners must respond immediately to claim their prize and present proof of the push notification upon collecting their tickets.

Health and Safety

As the festival anticipates large crowds, winners are reminded of the potential risks associated with communicable diseases such as COVID-19 and monkeypox. Attendees are advised to follow any city or venue restrictions and assume all risks associated with attending the event.

Terms and Conditions

Winners must adhere to the festival’s regulations, with the Essence team reserving the right to deny entry to anyone behaving disruptively. The prizes are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and cannot be redeemed for cash. Winners are also responsible for any taxes or expenses related to their prize.

The 2024 Essence Festival of Culture promises to be a highlight of the summer, and the E360 app sweepstakes adds an exciting dimension to the three-day event. As festival-goers download the app and enter the contest, anticipation builds for both the headlining performances and the chance to win exclusive concert tickets.

For more information on the sweepstakes, visit the official Essence Festival of Culture website or download the E360 app today.