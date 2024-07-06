Night One Of The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Concert Series Was A Cross-Generational Party

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Kamala Harris speaks onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The 30th edition of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture nightly concert series set the tone for a stellar celebration of Black joy! True to form, our birthday celebration touched musical points across generations – from new acts like 4Batz to legacy acts like Raphael Saadiq, and landing at the raw Southern cultural center of the 30th-anniversary celebration of Cash Money Records.

The evening kicked off with words from Madam VP Kamala Harris, not only noting the cultural relevance and necessity of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture over the last 30 years, but urging attendees to use their voices and vote in this year’s pivotal election.

Hosted by comedians Pretty Vee and Punkie Johnson, the concert kicked off when a sultry R&B performance by Jaquees, who performed hits like “You” and “B.E.D.”

Next, Busta Rhymes took the stage to show off the boisterous, fast-rapping prowess that made him a star in the early aughts. With the crowd still exhibiting low energy after traveling through extreme rains that kicked off just before showtime, Busta demanded that all phones go down and all audience members stand up, bringing the energy back to a heightened level for the rest of his set.

Next, The Roots took the stage, doing their own unique flip on a few NOLA classics, before enlisting a little help from some of their music celebrity friends. First was Country music star Mickey Guyton, who became emotional as she leapt into her song “Black Like Me” and noticed members of her family seated in the first few rows of the audience.

Ari Lennox next joined The Roots on stage, performing her hits “BMO” and “Shea Butter Baby,” creating a standout mashup with The Roots’ “Break You Off” that brought the crowd to their feet.

Closing with classics like “Buy You A Drank,” and “Bartender,” T-Pain took the stage and led the crowd in a throwback snap dance – a moment to remember even for our evening’s hosts.

Raphael Saadiq brought on the sexy nostalgia with his set, opening with fan favorites “Still Ray,” and “You Should Be Here,” and closing with “Ask of You.”

Finally, the Cash Money Millionaires themselves, Birdman, Mannie Fresh, B.G., and Juvenile took the stage to Rolodex through their chart-topping hits and fan-beloved B-sides, including “#1 Stunna,” “400 Degreez,” and “I Need A Hot Girl” among others. After about an hour-and-a-half-long set, fans were left thinking that the reunion would not include one of Cash Money’s key originating members. But around 1:15am, a resounding call of “Young Moolah, Baby!” sent the stadium into a frenzy, as Lil Wayne himself surprised the audience with a Young-Money-centric set including hits like “A Milli,” “Mrs. Officer,” and “Every Girl.”

Fans left the Caesars Superdome elated, exhausted, and ready for more after an enthralling kickoff to ESSENCE Festival’s 30th birthday celebration. Stay tuned for what Night Two has to offer.