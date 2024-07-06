EFOC 2024: Cash Money Records Celebrated 30 Years Of Success At The ESSENCE Evening Concert Series

Photo Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

In an evening that featured performances from Busta Rhymes, The Roots, Ari Lennox, Raphael Saadiq, and T-Pain, among others, Cash Money’s closing set was an exclamation point to the opening night of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Led by co-founder and CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams, “30 Years of Cash Money” brought about many high moments, and plenty of surprises.

The event began with an introduction from actor and comedian TK Kirkland, followed by a presentation from former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial, who honored the music label with a plaque recognizing the contributions in music and philanthropy of Cash Money Records throughout the years. Ronald “Slim” Williams accepted the award, and kicked off the highly-anticipated set highlighting the imprint that he and his brother created in 1991.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: (L-R) DJ Mannie Fresh and Bryan Birdman Williams perform during 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

After a brief intermission, Mannie Fresh appeared front and center and brought out Birdman, who then performed his hit song, “#1 Stunna.” Fresh and Williams—collectively known as The Big Tymers—then ran through tracks such as “Big Ballin’” and “Get Your Roll On.” B.G. came out to a roaring ovation and delivered “Cash Money Is A Army,” “Help,” “Don’t Talk to Me,” and “If I Want It,” just a few songs from his lengthy catalog with the imprint.

Along with Cash Money’s in-house success, there have also been many collaborators that have assisted them in their historic journey. During the show’s midway point, Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch of The Lox graced the stage for a few of their classics, in addition to Houston rappers Scarface and Bun B, and the Grammy Award-winning 2 Chainz, who performed “Birthday Song” and “I’m Different.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Juvenile during 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Following the medley, Fresh came back out to introduce Juvenile, who opened with the New Orleans classic, “Solja Rags.” After “Set It Off,” “400 Degreez,” “We On Fire,” and “Ha,” Birdman and B.G., assisted him with “I Need A Hot Girl” and “Bling Bling.” Juvie concluded his portion of the set with “Slow Motion,” and the unforgettable “Back That A** Up.”

Adding to the magic of the entire evening, Lil Wayne rocked the crowd with “Uproar,” “Lollipop,” and “Mrs. Officer.” He then brought out Jae Millz, Jae Gutta, and Mack Maine for the Young Money track “Every Girl.” Before thanking the audience for their support, Wayne did “Steady Mobbin’” and “A Milli.” The Big Tymers got back on stage to end the set with “Still Fly.” Birdman then thanked his mother and his city for all the years of success.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The first evening of the festival’s concert series turned out to be one of the biggest music moments of the summer. The legacy of Cash Money Records is undeniable, and last night served as a testament to the label’s impact. Be sure not to miss out on Day Two the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture!