2024 ESSENCE FESTIVAL OF CULTURE PERFORMER: BUSTA RHYMES

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Busta Rhymes performs at Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Legacy will take center stage at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®! This year’s celebration will be like no other when as the festival makes its annual return to its forever home of New Orleans from July 4-7, 2024.

Join us as we celebrate 30 years of loving us with a four-day event that has spanned generations. To commemorate the three decades of the

ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®, the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome will be rooted in legacy and evolution, representing the festival’s journey throughout its rich history to today.

To celebrate our 30th properly, the Festival will feature a star-studded lineup with headlining performances from various entertainers that have graced the stage over the years. One of those stars is Hip-Hop legend, Busta Rhymes.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Busta Rhymes attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Legendary rapper, songwriter, producer, and actor Busta Rhymes is considered one of the pioneers of Hip-Hop. An innovator of genre aesthetics and visuals in the early 2000s, the artist remains one of the most Grammy-nominated artists, with 12 under his belt.

The Brooklyn-born rap titan is known for his unabashed style, distinctive voice, and fast-rapping lyrical ability. He’s collaborated with legendary stars like Mariah Carey and fellow ESSENCE Festival of Culture headliner Janet Jackson, making cultural cornerstone moments like their 1998 smash hit “What’s It Gonna Be?!” His 1997 musical event “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” is considered a cultural reset to this day. Across generations, the rapper has been a chameleon of the times remaining relevant across decades and generations of fanbases.

Now, he will help us celebrate decades of Loving Us and decades of his signature sound on the Festival stage.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Rapper Busta Rhymes performs onstage during Weekend 2 – Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

The 30th anniversary of ESSENCE Fest, as every year, is sure to be a celebration of unparalleled Black joy, spanning generations and meeting at the vibrant intersection of art, culture, and freedom.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.