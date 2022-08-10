Busta Rhymes To Be Celebrated As A BMI Icon At The 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Photo Credit: Joseph “Jo Lenz” Kindred

BMI will celebrate the legendary rapper, songwriter, producer and actor Busta Rhymes with the Icon Award at its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 7.

The ceremony, held at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach, will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton. The evening will also highlight the top songwriters, producers and music publishers of this past year.

“As one of the pioneers of hip-hop, we are excited to honor Busta Rhymes as a BMI Icon,” said Brewton. “Through his award-winning solo work, countless collaborations and acting, Busta is a true innovator in every sense of the word and has made a dynamic impact on legions of fans and music creators worldwide. His quick wit and intricate rapping style have made him legendary, inspiring many young performers to follow in his footsteps. We’re also thrilled to be back in person in Miami, celebrating our top music creators behind some of today’s most-performed songs. We’re looking forward to a fantastic night of great music.”

In a career spanning over three decades, Busta Rhymes has received numerous accolades, including six BET Awards, eight BMI Awards, a Billboard Award, a Soul Train Award, along with 12 GRAMMY and 16 MTV VMA nods. In addition to his storied musical legacy, he has also appeared in several films and television series, including in Shaft, Finding Forrester, Master of None, and many more.

As this year’s honoree, Busta Rhymes joins an elite group of music creators who have previously received the BMI Icon Award, which includes iconic acts such as Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers, Snoop Dogg, The Jacksons, LA Reid, Babyface, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, and James Brown – just to name a few.

The 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards will be held privately at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach on Wednesday, September 7.