Janet Jackson's Timeless Hits: Anticipating An Unforgettable Performance At The Essence Festival

Few artists have managed to remain as relevant and influential as Janet Jackson. With a career spanning over four decades, Janet is a triple threat – we’ve grown up watching the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson as Penny on Good Times, Justice in Poetic Justice, and even Denise in the Nutty Professor. Moreover, she has defined and redefined musical genres and can still hit an eight count without missing a beat.

From her emergence as a fierce independent artist in the mid-80s to her continued evolution into a pop and R&B icon, Janet’s discography is sprinkled with unmatched versatility and resilience. Each era of her music tells a story, capturing the zeitgeist of its time while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in pop music.

As the co-headliner for the final night of the Essence Festival of Culture, we can only wait in eager anticipation of what songs Jackson will perform, hoping to hear the timeless hits that have defined her career. As we dive into the best of Janet Jackson’s hits, we traverse through a journey of electrifying dance tracks, sultry ballads, and socially conscious anthems. These tracks highlight Janet’s incredible range and her ability to consistently deliver hits across different genres and decades. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of Janet — “Miss Jackson if you’re nasty” — best songs below.

“Rhythm Nation” (1989)

Album: Rhythm Nation 1814

A socially conscious anthem, “Rhythm Nation” is known for its powerful message, iconic choreography, and strong beats. It remains one of Janet’s most enduring hits.

“Nasty” (1986)

Album: Control

With its aggressive beats and assertive lyrics, “Nasty” became a defining track of the 80s. It’s a perfect representation of Janet’s declaration of independence and empowerment.

“That’s the Way Love Goes” (1993)

Album: Janet

A smooth and sensual track, “That’s the Way Love Goes” showcases Janet’s ability to deliver a laid-back, sultry vibe. It was a major hit and won a Grammy for Best R&B Song.

“Together Again” (1997)

Album: The Velvet Rope

This uplifting dance-pop track is both a celebration of life and a tribute to friends lost to AIDS. Its infectious melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a timeless favorite.

“Escapade” (1989)

Album: Rhythm Nation 1814

“Escapade” is a joyful, feel-good track with an irresistible hook. Its upbeat nature and vibrant energy make it a standout hit from the Rhythm Nation album.

“All for You” (2001)

Album: All for You

With its catchy chorus and disco-influenced sound, the title track “All for You” was a major hit in the early 2000s. It’s a fun, flirty song that showcases Janet’s playful side.

“Miss You Much” (1989)

Album: Rhythm Nation 1814

This song features a driving beat and memorable choreography, making it one of Janet’s signature hits. It captures the feeling of longing and love perfectly.

“What Have You Done for Me Lately” (1986)

Album: Control

This track marked Janet’s move towards a more assertive and confident persona. Its funky groove and bold lyrics resonated with many and helped establish her as a major solo artist.

“If” (1993)

Album: Janet

“If” combines rock, R&B, and new jack swing, showcasing Janet’s versatility. Its complex choreography and provocative lyrics make it a standout track.

“Love Will Never Do (Without You)” (1989)

Album: Rhythm Nation 1814

This song features a lighter, more pop-oriented sound. Its breezy melody and uplifting message made it a hit and a fan favorite.

“Feedback” (2008)

Album: Discipline

With its futuristic production and catchy hooks, “Feedback” marked Janet’s return to the dance-pop scene. It’s a modern, edgy track that highlights her adaptability to contemporary sounds.

“Any Time, Any Place” (1993)

Album: Janet

This slow jam is known for its sensual and intimate vibe. Janet’s sultry vocals and the smooth production create a perfect late-night listening experience.

“Again” (1993)

Album: Janet

A beautiful ballad that showcases Janet’s softer side, “Again” features heartfelt lyrics and a simple, yet powerful piano arrangement. It became a major hit and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

“Got ’til It’s Gone” (1997)

Album: The Velvet Rope

Featuring Joni Mitchell and Q-Tip, this track blends hip-hop, folk, and R&B. Its introspective lyrics and unique sound make it a standout from The Velvet Rope album.

“Control” (1986)

Album: Control

The title track from her breakthrough album, “Control” is an empowering anthem about taking charge of one’s life. It’s a key song in understanding Janet’s artistic evolution.