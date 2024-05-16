24 Times Janet Jackson Gave Us Major Beauty Inspo

Janet Jackson could teach a course on range if she wanted to. Throughout her musical career, the Indiana-born entertainer has blessed us with a versatile portfolio of music: from the electric sounds on Control– her 1986 album that reminded everyone she’s all grown up– to the sultry vocals and, as Apple Music eloquently put it, “sex-positive” lyrics on janet. in 1993.
But one can’t mention Ms. Damita Jo without discussing her next-level dance moves that makes you want to get up and groove. This includes music videos like “Rhythm Nation” or her “Would You Mind” live in Hawaii performance that would later inspire the likes of Teyana Taylor and more. That said, it’s a no brainer why she’s won countless awards– think: Billboard, MTV, several Grammy’s, and more– over the years.
And with each new era of music meant a plethora of trendsetting beauty looks that have proven to forever have a spot on our mood boards. For example, her fiery red curls during her “Velvet Rope” days and chestnut “Poetic Justice” box braids throughout the early ’90s will always be timeless. With that, Jackson not only reminds us that beauty is a powerful self-expression tool, but also that Black women are, and forever will be, the blueprint.
Up next, catch Jackson performing at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Until then, and in honor of her birthday today, below, take a look back at 24 times Janet Jackson gave us major beauty inspiration over the years .
Portrait session, 1984
Two years after releasing her debut solo album, Janet Jackson, the singer poses for a portrait session in 1984 clad in red lips, smoky liner, bangs, and tousled blowout.
Portrait session, 1986
And speaking of her first album, this portrait feels like an ode to that cover: slicked-back strands, fuchsia lips, and flower-adorned blushy cheeks.
Going platinum, 1989
The entertainer closed out the decade with a bang. To receive her platinum plaques for “Rhythm Nation” and “Miss You Much” she rocked a bold red lip, a sporty ponytail tucked into a hat, and the iconic key hoop.
Billboard Music Awards, 1990
She brought the red lipstick into the nineties as well. For the Billboard Music Awards, for example, she paired it with winged liner, bangs and a messy-cute updo.
Soul Train Music Awards, 1992
For Jackson, the Soul Train Awards were all about the liner: both on the pout and around the eyes. Pin curls and natural nails softened harsh lines, while large hoops and brimmed hat added an effortless cool girl element.
“White Men Can’t Jump” premiere, 1992
Her signature makeup look seemed to carry her through the early nineties while she changed up the hair for each outing. For this premiere, she wore the infamous Poetic Justice braids that we all know and love.
GRAMMY Awards, 1993
Instead of a red lip, she opted for a neutral pink one to go with her jumbo braids pulled half-up into an elegant white scarf.
“Janet” album celebration, 1994
On the note of half-updos, for her sold-out concert and Janet album celebration, she turned heads with auburn curls adorned by a scrunchy and chestnut lips. Tell us it was the nineties without telling us…
MTV Video Music Awards, 1995
It’s the simplicity of this look that makes it oh so iconic. Jackson’s pixie cut framed her peachy cheeks, wispy lashes, and grey-ish shadow perfectly. Meanwhile, her ab game continues to inspire us all.
Des O’Connor Show, 1997
This look needs no introduction. The fiery strands let you know this was Jackson entering her “Velvet Rope” era. She graced the Des O’Connor show with four curly space buns, red brows, septum ring, and a smile. The result? A love letter to the alternative Black girl inside of all of us.
Planet Groove interview, 1998
As she inched towards the early aughts, Jackson slowly began to phase out of the red tresses. But she held on, thanks to crimson-struck bangs, for her Planet Groove interview in 1998.
Source Hip-Hop Awards, 1999
A honey-dipped updo is always a good idea. Jackson decided to rock hers with monochromatic makeup: pink lady apple hues across the lids, cheeks, and lips did the trick.
AIDS Gala, 1999
The next time you need braid inspo, look no further than here. Play with lengths and opt into an amber braided bob like Jackson did in 1999. To bring it all together, she decided on pink cheeks and lips.
MTV Movie Awards, 2000
Sleek is an understatement. When in doubt, silk press it out. To add an edgy element, line your eyes and swipe on a gold-flecked gloss like Jackson did for the MTV Awards in 2000.
Billboard Music Awards, 2001
Sometimes more is more. At least it was when Jackson decided to rock choppy waves with dirty blonde streaks, pomegranate gloss, and violet shadow for the Billboard Music Awards in 2001.
BET Awards, 2002
Whatever happened to the white liner trend of the early 2000s? Jackson’s eye look, next to rose gold makeup and chestnut layers, give us all the nostalgic vibes.
TAO first anniversary party, 2006
Classic, bronzy makeup, slicked back strands tucked under a hooded dress, and dark brown nails for fall? Noted!
U.S. Open, 2007
Jackson has always known how to turn her off days into a statement, too. She felt like waist-length, goddess-like strands tucked under a cap was a good idea for the 2007 U.S. Open. And we agree.
Cannes Film Festival, 2012
For the Cannes Film Festival, Ms. Jackson brought the chic factor with swept back hair, lashes, and pumpkin-stained cheeks.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, 2019
Jackson embodied Rock & Roll at the Hall of Fame induction in 2007, thanks to highlighter on the nose, bold brows, and even bolder curls.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, 2022
The following year, onyx texture was swept up and to the side while her lids were traced in lavender hues.
Louis Vuitton fashion show, 2022
The baby hairs were giving, honey. Artful curls framed icy lids and a deep berry pout at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in 2022.
Thom Browne fashion show, 2022
Major fringe was found front row at Thom Browne’s fashion show in 2022. And we’re not just talking about Anna’s bangs either.
Thom Browne fashion show, 2024
Jackson sported sleek pigtails, coral blush, and chocolate gloss to Thom Browne’s fashion show earlier this year. A nod to the beauty of being playful and fun at any age.