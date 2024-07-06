EFOC 2024: 4Batz Vibed Out During Friday’s ESSENCE Festival Evening Concert Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: 4Batz attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Despite the rain outside of the Caesars Superdome last night, the party inside was lit!

From the electrifying Cash Money reunion that included Birdman, Lil’ Wayne, Juvenile, and BG, to the soft and sensual sounds of Raphael Saadiq and Ari Lennox, our ESSIES were in for a treat. But the breakout star of the night was Dallas native Neko Bennett, professionally known as 4Batz. The singer and songwriter is widely known for his 2023 hit, “Act II: Date @ 8,” an introspective track about dating in this era, which blew up on TikTok, resulting in a remix with Drake. What fans admire most is his unique ability to fuse hip-hop elements and soul R&B melodies. Also, the tone of his voice is simply unique. The catchy single provided a pathway for him to launch his 2024 debut mixtape, U Made Me a St4r.

After T-Pain’s nostalgic set, 4Batz performed his smash single, “Act II: Date @ 8,” and donned his usual ski mask on stage last night. His smooth and sultry performance allowed audience members to vibe out. Next, he delved into another sultry single on his mixtape, “act v: there goes another vase.” The song’s concept details a tumultuous relationship where 4Batz realizes his partner’s toxicity but can’t break away from the person.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: A general view of the audience during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

While performing on stage, he swayed back and forth, putting his all into the revealing lyrics. “I’m startin’ to think that we the same ‘Cause each lil’ argument we sayin’ evil things (The evil things). I’m startin’ to think that you done changed. But you gon’ turn around and throw another vase (Another vase). You damn near hit me in my face. But if I punch on you, then I’ma get a case (Can get a case). But girl, I love you anyway, despite that dumb-ass shit you say. Hopefully, this make you think.” Before he exited the stage, he thanked New Orleans and his adoring and supportive fans.

4Batz, will be performing at GU Creator’s House And Kickback this afternoon. Be sure to catch tonight’s performances at the Caesars Superdome. The lineup will include Usher, Charlie Wilson, D-Nice, Shiela E, Big Boi, Donnell Jones, Tweet, Method Man, TGT (Tank, Tyrese, Ginuwine), and more!