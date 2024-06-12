HomeEntertainment

Here’s Who’s Performing Friday Night At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Hosted by Pretty Vee and Punkie Johnson, the Evening Concert Series’ opening night features a long list of performers, including a headlining set from Birdman, celebrating “30 Years of Cash Money.”
Here’s Who’s Performing Friday Night At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture
By Okla Jones ·

With the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture only a few weeks away, people across the country are preparing this monumental event taking place in the amazing city of New Orleans from July 4 – 7. The opening night of the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome features a star-studded lineup of amazing performers, including its headliner, Birdman, who will be celebrating “30 Years Of Cash Money.”

Hosted by Pretty Vee and Punkie Johnson, with sounds curated by DJ Raj Smoove, Friday includes something for everyone, regardless of one’s music palette. In addition to the main event, the night also includes a highly-anticipated set from Grammy Award-winning songwriter, singer and producer, Raphael Saadiq. Attendees can also catch a medley performance from The Roots, who will incorporate sets with country star Mickey Guyton, songstress Ari Lennox, and the iconic T-Pain.

Here’s Who’s Performing Friday Night At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

For a huge dose of hip-hop, Busta Rhymes will hit the stage to deliver several of his hits during a career spanning over three decades. Jacquees, who is currently signed to Bryan “Birdman” Williams’ Cash Money imprint will perform as well, adding a bit of traditional R&B to the evening’s mixture of sounds. 

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Ahead of next month’s celebration, let’s take a look at who’s performing Friday night at the 2024 Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome.

TOPICS: 