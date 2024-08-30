Essence Fashion Digest: Tulie Yaito Announces Adidas Partnership, Demi Singleton Wears Miu Miu, And More

Tyre Thwaites

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, designer Tulie Yaito curated a women-centered event in celebration of her new editorial with the Adidas Confirmed app. Meanwhile, budding actress Demi Singleton wore a fiery red dress designed by Miu Miu for Netflix’s premiere of The Deliverance.

Next, the French fashion house Louis Vuitton has launched the Louis Vuitton Cup, a competition which will take place in Barcelona. This is the 27th edition of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Barcelona. Additionally, as fashion and sports intersect with one another, a new platform TUNL has been launched to keep track of sporting and fashion’s merging. Lastly, Naomi Campbell’s long-time partnership with Boss continues with her starring in the latest Fall/Winter 2024 campaign. Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Tulie Yaityo And Adidas Confirmed Announce Partnership

Designer Tulie Yaityo’s partnership with Adidas has been a blossoming one. Recently, the designer was asked to do an editorial piece on the brand’s Confirmed app to highlight designers and creatives. To bring the editorial to life, Yaito curated a two-part event—a dinner and an afterparty in celebration of this budding partnership. The event was thrown at Richard Beavers Gallery in Soho, New York entitled “Winning Women.”

“When asked to curate the event, I was excited to have the guests experience Yaito’s universe. What was most important for me was being able to connect with the guests, shower them with gifts while giving them their flowers in real-time,” said Tulie in a statement to ESSENCE. “Championing each and everyone who took the time out to celebrate with us. The moment of the night was ‘Winning Women.’ Even though we’re celebrating our partnership, we were also celebrating the ‘Winning Women’ we are inspired by,” she added.

Tyre Thwaites

Demi Singleton Wears Miu Miu

In Los Angeles, at the premiere of Netflix’s The Deliverance, actress Demi Singleton stunned on the red carpet in her fiery Miu Miu gown, The red dress embodied the brand to a T with youthful cutouts on a mature silhouette at her midriff. The diamond-clad closures at the cutouts made the look even more playful and were also featured at her sides. The thin straps accentuated her decolletage with a stunning neckline. As the dress touched the floor, we noticed her black pointed-toe pumps that added a luxe maturity to her youthful look.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Louis Vuitton Launches The Louis Vuitton Cup

The Louis Vuitton Cup has been launched. This will be the qualifying event for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona. Within this event will be five challengers including INEOS Britannia, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, NYYC American Magic, and Orient Express Racing Team which will compete in Barcelona. This competition event is played in three phases that will lead to a winning Challenger phase that will be announced on October 7 against the Emirates Team New Zealand in the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona. At a kick-off event for this competition in Mount Tibidabo, the partnership between Louis Vuitton and the America’s Cup was celebrated with celebrities and Olympic medalist Léon Marchand, Spanish actresses Georgina Amoros and Maria Pedraza, and Spanish actor Miguel Bernardeau.

Louis Vuitton

Ashley Champ To Launch New Sports And Fashion Platform, TUNL

A new platform centering on sports and fashion is slated to launch. TUNL, pronounced “tunnel,” named after the popular term “tunnel fit” is a merging lane for sports, fashion, and culture. Founded by Ashley Champ and Versus Partners, TUNL’s goal is to amalgamate content, commerce, and community through various partnerships with designers and marketplaces, as well as a TUNL Gala. The full founding team consists of fashion and business heavy hitters Lenny Santiago, Les Green, Brittany Hampton, and Desyrée Nicole.

The first TUNL Gala will be held at Spring Studios during the Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week with an array of A-listers present from athletes, designers, and trendsetters alike. A performance from Grammy award-winning artist Mustard in partnership with Spotify. After the Gala the platform will reveal its first designer collaboration with Mifland and PINKFlamingoUSA X PRIX on its marketplace online site.

Naomi Campbell Stars In The Latest Boss Fall/Winter 2024 Campaign

Supermodel Naomi Campbell’s partnership with Boss is continuing with her being the star of the latest Fall/Winter 2024 campaign. She’s seen in sleek pieces from the collection including a fur coat, a crocodile textured skirt, and a button-down top. The simplicity of the pieces paired with the Boss touch of quality makes the campaign even more noteworthy. Other pieces in the collection like the pinstripe lapless suit she’s seen in evoke a business mindset and aesthetic that the brand is known for. As she says, “Be your own BOSS,” in the campaign video we can see she embodies this sentiment.