Andra Day Steps Out In Roberto Cavalli At ‘The Deliverance’ Premiere

Getty Images

According to Andra Day, sheer numbers are still in. For the premiere of Lee Daniels’s latest Netflix film, The Deliverance, Day donned a brilliant creation by Roberto Cavalli styled by Wouri Vice. The gown she wore had sheer elements, but it didn’t matter since the actress, singer, and songwriter decided to opt for an eccentric creation at best.

In tones of grey, black, and white, the Cavalli number which arrived in the form of a gown was a bit of a curveball for Day. I don’t recall her ever wearing something with such cheeky inclinations. But, with her amber bob, the look works for Day. A matching overcoat was the ideal piece to top off her look which could be viewed as unique. There is some yellow detailing on the outerwear selection that is equally as interesting as the dress. The boots Day also wore were a part of the matching pieces previously mentioned–their hue is identical to the dress and overcoat.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

At times Day and her style team work together to dress her in various looks. For press, she has worn suiting and detailed pieces with cut-outs as of late. In the past she’s also delved into old Hollywood glamour–for instance, at a Clooney Foundation for Justice event, she was spotted in an elegant sequined black number by Raisa Vanessa. While for an appearance a few years back she was resplendent in a golden Vera Wang custom gown. Wouri Vice was responsible for this moment.

No matter the occasion Day is eloquently dressed. Last night’s fashion choice was punchy and a moment that alludes to her chameleonic nature in regard to style.