Let Andra Day Inspire You To Step Into Your Power

Andra Day is having a busy week. On Monday, the “Rise Up” songstress blew an intimate Blue Note Jazz Club audience away. Day opened the show with covers of “Strange Fruit” by Billie Holiday and “Bag Lady” by Erykah Badu.

As the night progressed, she effortlessly transitioned into songs from her new album, CASSANDRA (cherith)– which she performed singles from at the Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live later in the week– dropping today. “The inspiration behind the album was really just life,” Day explains about the project that’s titled after her full first name. “I really struggled with my name for a long time. I always thought it sounded weird,” she says.

Now, she’s grown to love it– especially thanks to its meaning: “truth teller” and “encourager of men.” “I feel like that’s my calling. So this album is just me showing up 100% as myself; vulnerably sharing the experiences of the last few years,” she says. This includes the excitements, the joys, the failures, and disappointments.

That said, the album is filled with the smooth crooner’s raspy vocals over bold guitar and piano melodies on songs like “Probably” and “Chasing.” “‘Nervous’ is one of my favorites on the record,” she says. “It talks about how, when someone is operating in their power, it makes people feel nervous,” she explains. “We sometimes feel the need to silence people like this. Instead, we should allow that person’s purpose to bless us the way it was designed to,” Day– who, during our call, was getting her nails done– says.

And speaking of beauty, these days, Day is most into her Pooka body butters and EltaMD sunscreen; emphasizing the importance of protecting your skin daily. And, when it comes to self-care, she relies on daily prayer. “I do this every morning,” she says, in addition to reading fiction, meditating, and getting massages.

All of these practices will continue to come in handy throughout her busy season coming up. You can expect visuals and a tour from her soon. She also reminds us that her acting career didn’t end at her incredible, award-winning performance as Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels’ 2021 film. You’ll be seeing her in two films coming up: The Deliverance and Exhibiting Forgiveness.

Lastly, Day has also been spending time making her own hair care products at home, which will be available for purchase soon. “I love making stuff and I love showing myself love through skincare and hair care,” she says. “I think taking care of yourself is a spiritual act,” Day adds. “Everything you do for the inside reflects on the outside.”

It’s clear she’s walking into her Cassandra era in every way; owning all of her multitudes and stepping into her power. “I’m on this journey to live life from a place of abundance, actually believing that I am full of everything that I need,” Day says. “That’s all thanks to my faith.”