Tina Knowles Is Making Us Reconsider The Brooch

Trends come and go, but there are pieces that are timeless regardless of if they are widely accepted by fashion insiders. A brooch has often been associated as a high-class, mature accessory for women of a certain age. Ms. Tina Knowles, being the fashion maven that she is, has had a particularly stunning selection of brooches throughout her recent appearances.

When the style savant hit the red carpet for the Ladylike Foundation’s Woman Empowerment Luncheon, her fitted pink blazer was adorned with a two-eye brooch reminiscent of Schiaparreli’s gold accents. At the Getty Prize event, one of the same brooches makes another appearance on her black suit paired with other gold accessories including a gold belt detail and stacked bracelets. While in New York City earlier last month, Ms. Knowles was galavanting around town in a black and white pinstripe suit with a chain-detailed brooch. She seems to take inspiration from menswear with her suiting and brooch combinations.

While Ms. Knowles might not have started the trend, she’s certainly put brooches back on the radar as a seemingly cool accessory worth trying out. Other celebrities we’ve seen wearing the embellishment have been mostly men like Colman Domingo on the evening of the BAFTA Awards in a suit with a star-shaped brooch.

Separately, Damson Idris wore one from Prada the night of the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Another actor Enzo Vogrincic wore a Tiffany & Co. brooch to this year’s Grammy Awards. We took a look from the past to see if any other women celebrities were getting into brooches and realized style icon and singer Rihanna wore three diamond brooches for her Super Bowl performance last year.

The brooch doesn’t have to be restricted solely to a specific age demographic or even style. They pair beautifully with a suit or blazer jacket, but maybe you can take it in the direction Rihanna did and just wear what you want. We’ve had our eye on this Loewe brooch to pair with a suit or a simple look to add an air of sophistication to our outfits. Don’t let the past assumptions about this accessory stop you from trying it for yourself. These stylish celebs from Ms. Tina to Rihanna have already spoken on it without saying a word.

