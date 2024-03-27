Farm Rio’s First-Ever Menswear Collection Is A Tropical Dream

Farm Rio

Farm Rio has ventured into new territory with its first menswear collection. The pieces in the Spring/Summer capsule reveal a tropical essence with traditionally masculine silhouettes and early ‘00s aesthetics while intersecting styles that transcend beyond gender identities.

The 12-piece collection embraces the brand’s “dress in happiness” ethos with its vivid prints and vibrant colors. The brand has delved into unisex styles previously but according to founder and creative director Katia Barros, menswear was becoming an increased demand from its consumers. This is its official foray into menswear which ushers in an exciting era for the brand. Stand-out pieces include button-downs, shorts, and trousers.

Lace textures in blue and deep orange hues are featured as well as intricately detailed embroidered button-downs, a blue and white tapestry-inspired windbreaker with matching pants, a psychedelic paisley printed orange and red scarf-inspired shirt and matching pants, and a banana leaf printed short sleeve button down and matching shirts.

Farm Rio

“When we decided to embark on this new journey it was important for us to stay true to the brand and its roots while also giving this new wearer a unique experience,” Farm Rio’s founder and creative director Katia Barros tells WWD. “That’s why we’ve ensured that Farm’s signature prints and patterns remain throughout the new line, while also incorporating more relaxed fits and matching sets. The new menswear is super fun and very Farm but still versatile enough for anyone to wear,” she noted.

Shop Farm Rio’s first men’s capsule collection on farmrio.com. Prices range from $160 to $250.