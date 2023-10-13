FARM Rio and Adidas Launch A Colorful New Capsule Collection 

FARM Rio/Adidas

Brazilian brand FARM Rio and Adidas have joined forces to launch a colorful collection inspired by movement and new beginnings. The collaborative Fall/Winter 2023 range features classic Adidas silhouettes merged with the Brazilian brand’s signature floral prints. Also included is a new FARM Rio X Adidas flower motif. The two companies have been working together since 2014, marking the longest-standing partnership for Adidas.

The capsule is filled with tracksuits, T-shirts, biker shorts, and other options for chillier weather. Matching workout sets in black and white polka dots, flower graphics, and brightly printed shoes stick out to us. There are also black and white illustrated sets, a striking paisley printed puffer jacket, and vibrant one-piece swimsuits that we’d suggest for any winter vacations you may have on your horizon.

With its vibrant colors and strong prints, it’s no wonder FARM Rio is one of Brazil’s most beloved brands. This is a long-term partnership that makes perfect sense as the two brands have perfect the formula of bringing the Brazilian essence to classic Adidas pieces. FARM Rio also partners with One Tree Planted to aid the reforestation in all Brazilian biomes. With every purchase, one dollar is equivalent to one tree planted.

The FARM Rio X Adidas capsule collection is available now on farmrio.com. Prices range from $30 to $120.