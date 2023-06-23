Adidas Taps Tulie Yaito For A Collab On The Classic Adidas Forum Hi

adidas

Tulie Yaito is a visionary designer whose creativity knows no bounds. With a distinct style that seamlessly blends modernity and tradition, Yaito has established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion industry. Her designs reflect a deep appreciation for cultural heritage while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of innovation. It makes perfect sense that adidas would want Yaito to be part of the process of innovating their classic adidas superstars. “Adidas Superstar Shelltoe was the first pair of sneakers I owned, and to have the opportunity to design a shoe with the brand is a full circle moment,” said designer Tulie. “This collaboration is bigger than myself. It’s about much more than just designing a sneaker but also advocating for women, especially those who look just like me, who came from little to nothing, who migrated with a mission, and fantasized about creating generational wealth and breaking boundaries.”

ADIDAS

“We’re beyond excited about our partnership with Tulie and to release a fresh take on the Forum Hi,” said adidas Senior Product Manager Esaie Witherspoon. “Tulie has such a unique ability to blend low and high brow, use her expert eye to rediscover an iconic shoe and do it all while giving homage to her roots through color and contrast.” Tulie puts a luxurious spin to the iconic Forum Hi with designs centered the fusion of streetwear and luxury through her design process.

ADIDAS

The designers’ fan-favorite knot and Keijō bags inspired the sneaker collaboration. These sneakers feature white pebble leather, faux pony hair, and cowhide detachable straps. The blue and red ostrich embossed leather, green suede, and black paisley embossed cut-out leather tie into Yaito’s hero product bag. The designer’s influence on this limited-edition sneaker nod to Tulie’s Jamaican roots and forward-thinking approach to footwear through a myriad of color and contrast that reflect her heritage.

ADIDAS

The exclusive sneaker retails at $130 and sizing goes from women’s 3-13. The Sneaker will be available on July 8 at select retailers and adidas.com.