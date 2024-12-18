Tika Sumpter Reaches It Status At Los Angeles ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ Premiere

Getty Images

Tika Sumpter has been annihilating red carpets as of late. To attend a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiere in Los Angeles she wore a gown by Maticevski. The frock was a decadent creation that was elevated and downright stunning. Her stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald can be credited for this fashion moment.

In matters of detailing the gown featured a translucent and mesh section near the middle, ruching was also a part of this portion of her dress. A bustier top with tasseled embellishments was what made the design a striking choice for the special red carpet appearance for the actress. The bottom portion was also elegant–it trailed the floor in a unique manner. A pair of heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and jewelry by Effy Jewelry were the key accessory choices for Sumpter.

Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Days ago the actress attended another premiere in a show-stopping confection by Nedret Taciroglu. The silver and golden creation marked new territory for Sumpter–it presented her as a woman who is delving into experimental fashion choices. Notably, these selections made alongside Wayman and Micah who have been executing her looks as of late has been paying off. The execution isn’t getting lost in translation, in fact it’s presenting her in a newer light. Further proof of the elevation? A fiery red Genny suit that she wore for another press moment recently. We’re on board with Tika’s style reboot. And we’ll be looking out for additional instances where she dons compelling ensembles. For now, feast your eyes on her latest feat, the Toni Maticevski moment.