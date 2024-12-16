ICYMI: Kerry Washington Wears Michael Kors Collection, Alaïa Opens A Bookstore, And More

Jason Lloyd Evans

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. First up, Kerry Washington wore an excellent outfit by Michael Kors Collection in London. Next, Da’Vine Joy Randolph wore a custom Bishme Cromartie gown to the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King. On the other side of the pond, Tika Sumpter wore Neretta Cirgolu at the London premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Next, Gayle King brought in her 70th birthday party, hosted by Oprah, in a dress by Simon Miller. Lastly, Skims hosted a star-studded event to celebrate the opening of a new flagship store in New York City.

Kerry Washington Wears Michael Kors Collection

As her press run for The Six Triple Eight continues to pick up steam for an appearance in London, Kerry Washington wore a Michael Kors Collection look. The ensemble, a cactus duchesse sheath dress designed with hand embroidered flowers was from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Accessories included a Natalie barrel bag by the house and a pair of striking heels. Stylists for this look included Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wears Bishme Cromartie

Academy Award-winning actress Da’vine Joy Randolph struck a pose at the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in a black custom sequin gown with a satin draping bottom by Bishme Cromartie, paired with elegant jewelry from World of Reza. The actress has been working tirelessly in partnership with her stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, to ensure she is fully embodying her character from the film to the red carpet.

Tika Sumpter Wears Nedret Tacirogulu

Actress Tika Sumpter owned the red carpet at the London premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in a look styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. She wore a stunning gown that was created in a shimmering silver tone by the designer Nedret Taciroglu. The top featured a beautifully embellished bustier with sculptural gold flowers. The gown was topped off with stylish shoes by Brandon Blackwood and bold statement earrings from Garrard.

Gayle King Wears Simon Miller

Television host Gayle King celebrated her surprise 70th birthday party in style, wearing a vibrant green dress by Simon Miller. The design featured a fringe skirt element. She completed her look with her heels from Sneeks, a perfect blend of sneakers and stilettos designed for comfort, allowing Gayle to effortlessly transition from her morning hosting duties to a night of dancing and celebration.

Skims Celebrates Their New NYC Flagship Store On 5th Avenue

The opening of the Skims store on 5th Avenue was a star-studded event, attracting A-listers including Ciara, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Ice Spice, and LaLa Anthony to mark the occasion. The five-story flagship, located next door to Cartier’s boutique, is set to draw shapewear enthusiasts from all over to this prime location. Inside, guests can enjoy a chic black-and-white photo booth and admire mannequins showcasing Skims’ coveted collection in a diverse range of shades.

Alaïa Opens A Bookstore And Café In London

Last week Alaia debuted a bookstore and cafe on the second floor of its flagship store on New Bond Street, London. The bookstore will be operated in collaboration with Claire de Rouen, a mainstay in the literary scene in London. Additionally, the Alaïa café will be operated in partnership with Violet Cakes, a culinary institution by chef-owner Claire Ptak.

“Much like the café at the Paris boutique on rue de Marignan, this new Alaïa café in London provides a welcoming atmosphere for dialogues and discoveries, embodying the warmth and familial connection that defines the Maison’s heritage. The opening of this new space is a significant addition to the Alaïa London flagship, reinforcing the Maison’s commitment to creating intimate environments at the intersection of fashion, arts, and hosting,” the house shared in a statement.