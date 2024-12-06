Kerry Washington Is Chic And Demure In Brandon Maxwell

Getty Images

Kerry Washington never disappoints on the style front. To attend a Hollywood Reporter event the Six Triple Eight actress wore a stellar outfit by Brandon Maxwell. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn styled the black-and-white look for Washington’s special moment.

What sticks out about this Pre-Fall 2024 Brandon Maxwell look? The lengthy top in white is effortlessly chic and falls all the way down to the ground. This top option features slits designed to give it a floating effect. Accompanying the top is a pair of ultra-sleek trousers in black. Topping off the outfit Washington also donned jewelry by Suzanne Kalan. In total, the entire ensemble is lush.

Earlier this week Washington received a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star–at the ceremony, she wore another equally memorable look. Zangardi and Haenn stepped in to style the actress for this pivotal celebration. They opted for a fantastic Giambattista Valli gown. The rich textures of this gown were ideal for Washington’s big moment in Hollywood. At the top of the dress was an assortment of silver crystals around the collar.

Washington’s latest look is yet another example of how seriously she takes her style. There is a level of sophistication to the many outfits she’s worn this year alone.