Tamera Mowry-Housley Dubs Prime Shipping As ‘A Total Game-Changer’ For Her Fashion Closet

There are three types of sales that the ultimate shopper looks forward to – Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Prime Day. Yes, as in Amazon Prime. Get your virtual shopping carts ready and get your thumbs hovering over the “Buy Now” button because you’re going to lose it when you see all the precious finds in this actress’ new storefront!

Launching today, Tamera Mowry-Housley is debuting her Amazon Lifestyle storefront featuring her favorite items on sale for Prime Day, which runs this year from July 12 to July 13. In celebration of Prime Day, Tamera’s storefront of marked-down products will include various items to use for everyday life ranging from a refillable hand sanitizer dispenser to Merin Kind’s baobab oil.

“Shopping on Amazon has been a huge part of my life for years, especially as a busy mom, so it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Amazon Lifestyle for Prime Day,” the former Sister, Sister star told ESSENCE. She deems Amazon Lifestyle as her “go-to destination” for trending products from some of the best brands available on the site.

Amazon has quickly become a frontrunner in the fashion game as well, especially with Amazon Fashion and Amazon’s The Drop, which is an exclusive 30-hour storefront in collaboration with influencers and designers across the country. When it comes to her relationship with fast fashion through Amazon’s platform, Mowry-Housley praised it for bringing a new angle to the fashion game.

“Prime shipping is a total game-changer for me. I’m constantly on the lookout for new pieces, and I love that I never have to wait more than a couple days to try out the latest trends,” the NAACP Image Award and Emmy award-winning talk show host said of the shipping options, which start with as little as less than 24-hour delivery. “I always end up finding cute fashion items I never knew existed!”

When shopping for herself, Mowry-Housley likes to play around with her style but seems to have a clear definition of her preferences, especially as a working mother. “I would say my personal style is cute, chic, and versatile. I own a little bit of everything – I have to!,” the 44-year-old actress explained. As a mother to Aden and Ariah, a working actress, and entrepreneur, she looks for versatility in her ensemble so she can go from a photo shoot to working at Barnhouse Napa Brews, her family’s coffee shop.

Some of her personal favorite fashion finds include the Skinny Dippers suit from her own Amazon Lifestyle storefront, which is available in multiple colors from Bermuda green and True Love red to the patterned Tic Tac Toe Black with a matching belt. Between the low-cut neckline and cinched waistline for some serious snatch action, it’s no wonder why Tam wanted to have some fun in the sun with this flattering swimsuit.

When she’s done taking a dip in the pool, she dries off using the California sun and her Happy Place waffle robe, which is also available through her Amazon Lifestyle storefront. “The quality is amazing,” she gushed to ESSENCE about the 100% cotton make-up and lightweight feel. “It’s fabulous for getting ready or just hanging out at home.”

To access Tamera Mowry-Housley’s storefront and shop her favorite items, click here or simply head to amazon.com/amazonlifestyle.