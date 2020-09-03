6 Easy Recipes To Cook Up This Labor Day

It’s Labor Day, which means one thing: Summer — or whatever the past three months were— is officially over. And while burgers and buns may be the traditional holiday staple, who says you can’t switch it up with a few delicious recipes that remind you of summer? So to celebrate a summer (hopefully) well-spent or at least to bid adieu to corona, you want to cap off the season right, with a menu of some of the best summer foods.

Whether you’re hosting a socially distant backyard bash or just need a new dish to your Labor Day menu rotation, here are a few easy recipes that you can cook up and require minimal time in the kitchen.