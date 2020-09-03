6 Easy Recipes To Cook Up This Labor Day

It’s Labor Day, which means one thing: Summer — or whatever the past three months were— is officially over. And while burgers and buns may be the traditional holiday staple, who says you can’t switch it up with a few delicious recipes that remind you of summer? So to celebrate a summer (hopefully) well-spent or at least to bid adieu to corona, you want to cap off the season right, with a menu of some of the best summer foods.
Whether you’re hosting a socially distant backyard bash or just need a new dish to your Labor Day menu rotation, here are a few easy recipes that you can cook up and require minimal time in the kitchen.
01
New England Lobster Roll
Ingredients: 3.5 oz Fresh Lobster meat; ¼ head iceberg lettuce; Lemon zest (1/4 lemon); 2 thyme sprigs (Leaves only discard stem); 2oz Mayonnaise; 1tsp salt and pepper mixed; 1 Brioche New England Style Roll; 2 tbsp butter. Directions: Butter both sides of roll and place on griddle on medium heat and toast both sides for 3 min or till golden brown. Shred lettuce with a sharp knife to prevent browning and liquifying the lettuce (a dull knife will make the natural water/juices from the lettuce come out causing it to get soggy and unenjoyable quickly). Rough chop the lobster still leaving large chunks. Combine Lemon zest/thyme leaves/Mayonnaise/salt and pepper in a bowl. Once mixed thorough add lobster meat and lightly toss. Place toasted bun on plate, fill with shredded lettuce and top with lobster meat. Serve with lemon wedge. (Credit: Executive Chef Gil Plaster for BlueFin North Atlantic Seafood at The Portland Harbor Hotel)
02
Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers
Mushroom Marinade Ingredients: 2/3 cup soy sauce; 1-inch knob of ginger; 3 garlic cloves, peeled; 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar; 1 aji amarillo or jalapeño; 1 teaspoon ground paprika. Mushroom Burgers Ingredients: 4 portobellos mushrooms; Neutral oil, for the grill 4 Brioche Burger Buns ; 4 slices Swiss cheese; Aji Verde, for buns; Lettuce; 1 tomato, sliced; 1/2 red onion, peeled and thinly sliced. Directions: In a blender, add the soy sauce, ginger, garlic, red wine vinegar, pepper of choice and paprika. Blend until very smooth, about 30 seconds. Fire up and heat your grill over medium to high heat. Brush the grates with neutral oil (such as avocado oil). Add the portobellos to a shallow baking dish and pour the marinade over the portobellos. Allow them to marinate for 5 minutes. This may not sound long enough but you don’t want them to get soggy. Add the brioche buns to the grill, cut side down, and toast them until lightly golden brown, about 2 minutes. Add the portobellos to the grill and cook for about 5 minutes. Top them with slices of Swiss cheese and close the lid to the grill, about 1 minute, just until the cheese is melted. Remove the portobello mushrooms. Smother each bun with the aji verde (if using), add the lettuce, tomato, grilled portobello and red onion. Repeat with all of the burgers. Serve with potato salad or kettle chips for maximum summer experience. (Credit: A Cozy Kitchen By Adrianna Adarme)
03
Mediterranean Salmon
Ingredients: 1 tsp. plus 1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided; 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved; 1 cup chopped zucchini; ½ cup chopped eggplant; 2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary; 2 garlic cloves, crushed; ¼ tsp. coarse kosher salt; 4 (4 oz./115 g) salmon fillets, skin-on; pinch basil; pinch oregano. Directions: In a large bowl, toss together 1 tsp. of the olive oil, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant and raisins until well coated. Transfer vegetables into the base of the MicroPro Grill. Microwave on high power 5 minutes with the lid in the grill position. Remove from microwave; transfer vegetables back to the same bowl. Fold in rosemary and salt; set aside. In the base of the Chop ‘N Prep, add butter, garlic and parsley. Cover and pull cord until garlic and parsley are well minced. Brush salmon on all sides with remaining olive oil. Place 2 salmon fillets in MicroPro® Grill, skin side up, with lid in the grill position. Microwave on high power 4 minutes. Remove salmon, sprinkle with coarse kosher salt to taste. Repeat with remaining salmon fillets. Serve warm with vegetables.
04
Teriyaki Chicken
Ingredients: 1 lb./455 g chicken breast; 1 1/2 cups teriyaki sauce; 1/2 cup soy sauce; 1/4 cup rice vinegar; 1/4 cup brown sugar; 1/2 cup sesame oil; 1 tsp. grated ginger; 3 cloves garlic, crushed in Garlic Wonder® Gadget; 2 tbsp. Cornstarch; 1/4 cup water. Directions: Place all ingredients in Quick Shake® Container, seal and shake until evenly combined. Store in refrigerator until ready to use. Place chicken breast in base of Microwave Pressure Cooker. Pour in teriyaki sauce to cover chicken. Cover and microwave on high power 15 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally until pressure indicator fully lowers before opening. Shred chicken and serve warm.
05
Loma Linda Tacos
Ingredients: 1 can Loma Linda Taco Filling; 10 crispy taco shells or flour tortillas; Shredded vegan cheese; Chopped lettuce; Diced tomatoes; Sliced black olives. Directions: Heat taco filling in a large stovetop skillet or slow cooker. Spoon taco filling into crispy taco shells or flour tortillas. Sprinkle your favorite toppings over tacos and serve immediately.
06
Zucchini Risotto
Ingredients: 1¼ cup Arborio rice, rinsed until water runs clear; 2 cups Water; ⅓ cup Riesling wine; 1 Small onion, chopped; 1 cube Vegetable stock; 2 tbsp. Unsalted butter; ¾ cup Parmesan cheese, shaved; 1 Zucchini, diced. Directions: Place rice, water, wine and onion in base of Microwave Pressure Cooker. Crumble vegetable stock on top; mix to combine. Cover, lock in place and cook on 70% power for 13 minutes. At the end of cooking time, let pressure release naturally. Stir in butter, parmesan cheese and fold in zucchini. Add salt, pepper and serve warm.