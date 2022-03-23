‘Pregnancy Wasn’t Easy For Me’: Tia Mowry Shares How Struggles With Endometriosis Affected Her Journey To Motherhood

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Elf on the Shelf

In a recent Instagram post, Tia Mowry shared a transparent message about her struggles with endometriosis before becoming pregnant with her son Cree, 10, and her daughter Cairo, 3.

In honor of Endometriosis Awareness Month, the 43-year old actress took the opportunity to shed light on the condition, reflecting on the fears she had after her initial diagnosis that she wouldn’t be able to have children, and offering hope for those who may be living with the painful disorder.

“I’m so thankful everyday that Cree and Cairo came into our lives. Having endometriosis meant pregnancy wasn’t easy for me. I wasn’t even sure I would get there,” she wrote. “I was so scared when I first heard my diagnosis, thinking I might not be able to have kids. And I know that I’m not the only one who has been on that same journey.”

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), endometriosis is a chronic condition in which “the type of tissue that forms the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) is found outside the uterus.” Symptoms of endometriosis range from long-term pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, painful bowel movements, and sensitive bladder. It is said that the condition affects nearly one in 10 women and is most commonly diagnosed in women who are in their 30s and 40s. Four out of 10 women with endometriosis have infertility.

In December, the Family Reunion star discussed how her diagnosis sparked the launch of her wellness brand, Ansr, and motivated her to consume a healthier diet. “I saw a huge shift in my health when I started to eat organic and avoid anything overly processed. Now I focus on real foods — vegetables, protein, grains. Foods that come from the earth,” she told Shape.

With this condition commonly going undiagnosed in Black women, it’s important that Black mothers like Mowry are given the space and platforms to advocate for their reproductive health and share their journey as inspiration to others who may be struggling with the same challenges with their health.

As a word of encouragement, the actress and entrepreneur concluded her post by stating, “I learned that having endo doesn’t necessarily mean that a person’s dream of having a child won’t come true. And after making dietary changes, focusing on my health, and a lot of prayer came my beautiful children. So for others out there with endometriosis, I see you – and send you love, strength, encouragement and healing. #endometrosisawarenessmonth”