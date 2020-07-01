We’re quickly approaching July 4th weekend and though many Black people have decided not to honor America’s independence, cookouts and gatherings will still ensue. But we support any day for Black people to find joy and celebrate. So whether you’re planning an all out fete, or treating the fourth like an ordinary Saturday, you can make it a Black AF affair.

Here are five easy ways to transform the holiday (and any day) into a celebration of Black beauty and Black girl magic.