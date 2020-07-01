We’re quickly approaching July 4th weekend and though many Black people have decided not to honor America’s independence, cookouts and gatherings will still ensue. But we support any day for Black people to find joy and celebrate. So whether you’re planning an all out fete, or treating the fourth like an ordinary Saturday, you can make it a Black AF affair.
Here are five easy ways to transform the holiday (and any day) into a celebration of Black beauty and Black girl magic.
01
Serve Black Beauty Treats
Bilingual Spanish teaching assistant by day, and cookie lady by night, Nadia Williams is celebrating Black beauty through her sweet creations. The 31-year-old went from baking as a hobby to really being invested in creating cookies that allowed Black youth to see themselves everywhere, laid edges and all. "There was not a lot of representation of the Black community amongst the bakers that I saw, or amongst the cutter shops who were making all these fabulous, amazing designs," she tells ESSENCE. "I had to search high and low to try and find curly girls or curly boys. My desire is to put more of those designs out in the world. It seems too deep for cookies, but one day my kids won't have to be surprised that they see a curly headed Afro cookie that looks like them."
02
Wear A Black AF Hairstyle
The fist says it all. We've seen the creative work that locticians and hairstylists can do with locs and this Black power symbol by Renee Prophet just takes it to the next level. It's the ultimate way to turn July 4th into a day that celebrates Black independence, Black culture, Black hair and Black lives. The intricate detailing on this style is immaculate. And if you don't have Prophet's skills, there are other hairstyles you can still rock that honor our roots.
03
Make It A Black Beauty Dress Code
People love a wardrobe theme for summer parties. But this year, all-white parties are not even a consideration for some. Switch it up with a theme that celebrates our melanin, our kinks, our full lips and all things our beauty. This tee from Da Spot NYC makes it easy to wear your love for your hair on your sleeve, literally.
04
Decorate With Black Beauty Art
I can't get enough of these sculptures by Afro-Caribbean and British artist PJ Harper. The super lifelike ladies run the gamut of Black hair and makeup looks and truly shine a spotlight on our beauty. From Afro puffs and locs to Bantu knots and baby hair, our coils, kinks and curls are celebrated through his contemporary Afrofuturistic work. These pieces will be a hit on the fourth and every other day of the year.
05
Wear A Traditional African Print With Makeup
When it comes to expressing ourselves through makeup, Black women do not hold back. One of the most exciting trends I've seen is creating patterns with eyeshadow and lipstick. This Kente printed eye makeup look by content creator and beauty influencer Reese Lafleur illustrates exactly how you can express your love for the culture and our ancestral home with a palette and some brushes. The fourth might be a celebration of American independence but your makeup will be celebrating Africa and the beauty that comes from it.