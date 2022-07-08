Miami Swim Week Is Back! – See Which Brands Are Showing For 2022, And More

At the height of summer, most people are headed to Miami to lay out on beaches, or perhaps enjoy the city’s epic Cuban cuisine. But for fashion aficionados, one thing matters in the coming days — Miami Swim Week. The D.C. Swim Week Shows™-managed event, which makes for the largest swimwear gathering in the world, makes its annual return to the sunny South Beach July 13-18, with a laundry list of brands gearing up to debut their Summer 2023 collections.

At its core, the star studded event highlights that the swimwear industry is more vast than you may know, with Miami Swim Week™ The Shows weaving threads of various forms diversity all throughout the five day soiree. Of the 50 live shows to take place (highlighting over 70 designers), The Shows are set to spotlight a range of cultures and regions, with designers from over 70 countries around the world expected to touch down in Miami bearing new designs that will set the tone for forthcoming summer fashion. Additionally, representation will hit the runway by way of models of all shapes and sizes with some designers on the lineup specializing in primarily extended sizes.

With renowned designers and brands such as Ema Savahl on the roster, as well as cult favorite cool-girl brands such as Poster Girl and Natalia Fedner, it goes without saying swim and resortwear’s next biggest trends will be single-handidly orchestrated by the week’s presentations. More unexpected elements, however, include the first ever swimwear Metaverse, which will introduce swimwear NFTs by way of a fully interactive Web 3.0 luxury swimwear fashion runway. Moreover on the innovation front, a partnership between Miami Swim Week™ The Shows and fashion commerce app, RUNWAY BUY, will also allow each runway show of the week to be shoppable in real time.

With such a robust lineup to be expected, there are of course a handful of Black-owned brands set to hit the runway at the event’s base of the iconic luxury SLS Hotel. Get to know a few of them below, ahead of the Miami Swim Week kick off. Then, keep the following program in mind so you don’t miss when your favorite brands hit the catwalk front and center.

1. Diva Curves

There aren’t many swimwear brands specializing specifically in plus sized styles, and that’s exactly what Diva Kurves is here for. Not shying away from providing sultry options for curvy women, expect a number of stand out design elements such as cutouts, chain embellishments and poppy pastel color.

2. Swim With Poppies

Expect the unexpected with Swim With Poppies. Founded by Art Institutes graduate Danisha Brown in 2011, the brand’s handmade designs often come with a retro flare fit for a picturesque vacation. With unique designs such as a turquoise and brown one piece with cow print shoulder straps and fringed sides, every design lends itself to creating a moment for its wearer.

3. Haitian Doll By Jo Bella

Migrating from Haiti to New York as a teenager, entrepreneur Jo Bella’s career began with modeling, expanding eventually into her own brand offering up everything from resort style ready-to-wear, to cosmetics and of course, swimwear. The brand’s latter category comes with just what you’d pack for a trip to Miami – tons of color, mesh swim sets, sparkling cover-ups and more dramatic swimwear styles such as designs that include chunky embellishments and balloon sleeves.

4. Island Tribe

Based in Los Angeles, Island Tribe’s designs are the kind to put you at ease. Inspired by the ocean and the desert, its signatures include earth tones and lightweight, billowy fabrics. With a slow fashion, sustainable ethos at its core, fans flock to the brand for vacation-bound kaftans and dresses that are sure to meet all your beach coverup needs. Alongside its new collection which will debut at Miami Swim Week, the brand has also partnered with Miami Swim Week to host its Miami Swim Week x Island Tribe Wellness The Bali Hut Wellness Lounge, a caravan in-person

healing experience at the New World Center event-goers can explore on July 16 and 17.

5. Mineral Melange Swim

With a unique approach to swimwear, Mineral Melange Swim is where geology and fashion meet. Geology student turned fashion designer Brittany McGregor approaches design with mineralogical and spiritual meaning in mind, landing on styles named after gemstones and minerals with design elements inspired by mineralogical properties. Think geometric, abstract and marbled prints, metallic and velvet finishes, and color combos you can’t pass up.

6.Porsha’s Swim

New York based brand Porsha’s Swim launched with just five styles and has since expanded into a robust collection of bikini sets, one pieces and resortwear fashion enthusiasts are bound to fall in love with. The brand offers everything from modest one pieces, to mesh cover up dresses and cheeky, skin-baring two pieces.

7. Kris Jackson

At Kris Jackson, references to its founder’s Jamaican heritage run throughout the brand with carefree, fun-loving pieces indicative of island life. The brand’s range covers everything from solid white bikinis for the minimalist, tribal printed designs for the statement-making, and muted, mesh paneled styles for the in between.

8. Onalaja

You might have seen Nigerian designer Kanyinsola Imade Onalaja’s ready-to-wear work hit the 2022 B.E.T. Awards red carpet just a couple of weeks back, and now the brand is taking Miami Swim Week with its swimwear offering. With opulence and luxury radiating throughout by way of sequins, beaded embellishments and feathers, all reminiscent of modernized Nigerian dress, you can expect a collection that feels like much more than your average beachwear.

9. Lure Swim

Want an exclusive first look? Black woman-owned brand Lure Swim is set to launch in unison with its debut Miami Swim Week show with what’s sure to be an unforgettable collection.

10. Nadora

Similarly, swimwear brand Nadora is set to relaunch alongside its upcoming Miami Swim Week show as well. Past designs indicate the brand has a keen eye for keeping a pulse on trendy styles such as high sheen fabrics, cutouts and high cut silhouettes.

11. Kass Swimwear

Using colors that instantly transport you to the tropics, Kass Swimwear makes the kind of styles that look great on everyone. The brand reimagines classic styles with a modern flare for an end result you’ll swoon over.

12. MyLegkini Swimwear

MyLegkini is where swimwear and shapewear meet. Specializing in supportive swimwear leggings, not only do the brand’s designs come with eye catching prints and clean silhouettes, but they slim the body in all the right places, too.

MIAMI SWIM WEEK™ THE SHOWS – 2022 PROGRAM

TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022

Miami Swim Week™ The Shows X Wilhelmenia

Miami Swim Week Opening Dinner Party – Invite Only.

7PM to 10PM

LOCATION: Baia Beach Club Miami

Mondrian Hotel on South Beach

1100 West Ave, Miami Beach 33139

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13, 2022

OPENING KICKOFF RUNWAY SHOW & CHARITY EVENT: 7:30PM to 9:30PM

Our first fashion show will kick off Miami Swim Week 2022 featuring a stunning new couture swimwear collection from Ema Savahl. During this opening show & reception, we will host a silent auction, with all ticket sales and auction proceeds being donated to The Little Lighthouse Foundation. Hosted by: Natalie Negrotti, model, influencer and reality TV personality. 350+ Guests expected to attend. Ticketed event. More details and ticket sales information coming soon. More details to come. Follow Miami Swim Week(™) The Shows on Instagram and sign up for our email newsletter for weekly updates: Sponsored by & in collaboration with the City of Miami Beach.

LOCATION: SLS Hotel South Beach

1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139



KICK OFF AFTERPARTY: 9:30PM to 12AM

Botanical Beach Babes Afterparty @ Hyde Beach at SLS Hotel South Beach

LOCATION:

1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Ticketed event. Ticket sales details coming soon on Eventbrite

THURSDAY – JULY 14, 2022

DAYTIME TRADE SHOW: Hammock Shows @ The New World Center

11AM to 5PM

Paid passes available here

LOCATION: 500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

RUNWAY FASHION SHOWS: 6PM to 11PM

Location: Katsuya at the SLS Hotel South Beach

1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

15 shows FEATURING 15 different swimwear designers. More details and announcements to come.

AFTERPARTY: 10PM to 2AM

Hyde Beach at SLS Hotel South Beach

1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Ticketed event. Ticket sales details coming soon on EventBrite

FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022

RUNWAY SHOWS – DAY 2

6PM to 11PM

AFTERPARTY: 10PM to 2AM

Hyde Beach at SLS Hotel South Beach

1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Ticketed event. Ticket sales details coming soon on EventBrite

SATURDAY, JULY 16, 2022

Bali Hut Wellness Programming –

11AM to 5PM

Location: Rooftop Lounge at the New World Center

500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

*Ticketed event or Must have Hammock Show pass access for entry. Hammock Show tickets can be purchased here

NEXT: IMPCT Fashion Talks and Future of Fashion Innovation

11AM to 5PM

Trust Pavilion located at the New World Center

500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Hammock Show – 9AM to 6PM

Located: New World Center

500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

RUNWAY SHOWS – Day 3

Location: Katsuya at the SLS Hotel South Beach

1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

6PM to 11PM

AFTERPARTY: 11PM to 2AM

Hyde Beach at SLS Hotel South Beach

1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Ticketed event. Ticket sales details coming soon on EventBrite

SUNDAY, JULY 17, 2022

RUNWAY SHOWS – Day 3

Location: Katsuya at the SLS Hotel South Beach

1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

SWIM WEEK CLOSING PARTY: 11PM to 2AM

Hyde Beach at SLS Hotel South Beach

1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Ticketed event. Ticket sales details coming soon on EventBrite

MONDAY, July18, 2022

Miami Swim Week Official Closing Party