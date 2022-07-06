In T-5 days the biggest digital sales event of the year will be in full effect. Taking place July 12 through the 13, Amazon Prime Day is the annual two-day deals-extravaganza open to all holders of the platform’s Prime membership, and it includes significant discounts on coveted items. Think Black Friday in July — except with Amazon, you can shop for virtually everything all in one place. If you are looking to shop deals for birthdays, anniversaries, or just yourself, Prime Day won’t disappoint. You can find discounts on thousands of items from electronics, clothes, shoes, beauty, home appliances, and much more.

It’s best to go into Amazon Prime Day with a plan because it can be overwhelming. First, bear in mind that the exclusive 48-hour event is open to current and new Prime members, so if you aren’t yet privy to Amazon Prime, you’ll have to snag a subscription to participate in the markdowns. Then, think about the items your home is missing, events or plans coming up, or items needing to be replaced. Whatever the occasion, home improvements, preparation for back to school, or an upcoming vacation, Amazon prime Day is the best day to shop for both necessities and items you may not have wanted to splurge on. If you are eager to get started on saving, many brands have begun dropping their prices now ahead of Prime Day. Right now, you can get everything from discounted beauty products like The Ordinary, classic Levi’s denim, trending heels from Steve Madden, Alexa smart devices, Kindle e-readers, and much more.

Now is the time time to ready your wallet and treat yourself to the biggest doorbusters of the year.