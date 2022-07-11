For Amazon Prime Day, Spend On Kelly Green While Saving Green!

For those who love to do their shopping online, you will rejoice in knowing that Amazon Prime Day is just a day away, and now is the perfect time to catch up on the latest trends without breaking the bank.

Speaking of trends, one that is taking over the summer is the color green. “Kelly green is a huge trend this season. It is a crisp and bright color that looks amazing on brown hues,” says style and fashion expert Jasmene Bowdry.

Since the beginning of the year, celebs like Cardi B. and Queen Latifah have been embracing the Kelly green trend, and we love it!

“We’ve been in the house and not dressed up, so green really pops! When you see someone rocking green, it’s because they want to be seen,” Bowdry explains to ESSENCE. “Last season was more toned down with pistachio green, but this summer, it’s really all about Kelly green.”

Bowdry offered this advice when wearing Kelly green: “Look for a flowing maxi dress if you’re going for chic yet comfortable, a monochrome pantsuit if you’re going for a professional style, and as a pop of color, add green for subtly.”

In the summer, Bowdry also suggests staying away from darker hues like black or brown. She advises that you go for summertime hues like cream or white.

Tips For Shopping and Styling Kelly Green Fashion

Shop for accessories that go nicely with essentials like handbags, earrings, necklaces, and rings. Don’t be scared to venture outside of your comfort zone. Opt for a fresh green dress instead of buying your typical LBD.

To get more styling tips from Bowdry, visit www.styledbyjas.com

Below, see some of our favorite green fashions that can be purchased on Amazon Prime Day!