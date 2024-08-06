Luxury Watch Brands Our Favorite Celebs Are Wearing

Getty Images

The growing affinity that men and women have with watches is continuously growing. Watches have been trending for both this year with even some people being interested in engagement watches rather than rings. Whether covered in diamonds or returning to affordable classics, these Black celebrities have inspired us with watch styles and options that could be a sweet gift for a loved one.

Brands ranging from the millions all the way down to the double digits have been worn by lauded names such as actor Idris Elba, and Olympian Serana Williams to rapper Tyler, the Creator. A watch can say much about a person and their taste and we can confidently say these celebrities have a good eye in regard to their personal style and how they embellish their wrists.

Keep scrolling to see what these brands are and get inspired for your own future watch purchases, below.

Idris Elba In The Gucci High Watchmaking Collection

At the BAFTA Awards this year, actor Idris Elba sported a gorgeous Gucci 25H watch from the Gucci High Watching Making collection. The watch retails for roughly $2,000, and on Elba’s wrist, it was sensational. The sleek stainless steel glistened in his photos as we went on to win his award. If you’re a Gucci guy or girl, this watch comes highly recommended.

Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images

Gunna Wearing The Cartier Baignoire Allongée

Rapper Gunna has been on our radar with style like no other. He seems to be one that is unabashedly carefree about how he’s perceived through his personal style. At the BET Awards this year, the rapper wore a stunning diamond-clad watch, the Cartier Baignoire Allongée which retails for nearly $50,000.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Gunna attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Jay Z Wearing Audemars Piguet

A classic watch brand that has been underrated for far too long is Audemars Piguet. Rapper Jay Z seemed to know that he was ahead of the curve when wearing his watch, which in this photo is most likely the Royal Oak silhouette. He loved the brand so much that he made a limited edition collection with the luxury label for his 10th anniversary in the music business in 2006. Since then, he’s still seen rocking the brand on red carpets and in the front row at basketball games.

BILLY FARRELL /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Serena Williams Wearing Audemars Piguet

The iconic Olympian walks in the footsteps of Jay Z with her watch affinity of the same brand. At the 2024 ESPY Awards, Serena Williams wore not one, but two Audemars Piguet watches on her gold-winning wrist. She’s starting a trend with this double stack so ladies take note. This one goes for roughly $40,000 to $100,000.

Getty Images

Jordyn Woods Wearing The Patek Phillipe Kadın 6

Jordyn Woods is a businesswoman of many talents and this burgundy strapped Patek Phillipe watch she wore to an event in Paris showcased that energy. The watch retails for almost $500,000 and is worth every penny. The highly crafted and rare timepiece stood out to us as she wore it with a dress similar to the one Williams wore above.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 26: Jordyn Woods seen attending Cocktail MESSIKA during the high Jewelry days at Hôtel de Crillon on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images)

Tyler, the Creator Wearing The Casio MQ24-9B

Tyler, the Creator is a man who knows a thing or two about worldbuilding. He’s also a fan of sustainability, often wearing things more than twice for a public outing, which we admire. At an event back in 2019, the rapper was seen wearing a watch that many of us as kids remember wearing a Casio-branded wristwatch. Retailing at just $22.95, the water-resistant and nostalgic watch still seeps into our minds after seeing this look.

Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Denzel Washington Wearing The G-Shock GGB100-1B

Actor Denzel Washington’s love of watches can be seen on any red carpet event, during his television appearances, and even at basketball games. Washington’s cheers were accompanied by this G-Shock GGB100-1B watch fit for something so sporty. He seems to stick with the style he’s always had with his New York Yankees hats, loose-fitting tees, and intricately designed watches. This one he’s wearing retails for $380.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Steph Curry Wearing The Movado Museum Classic Watch

NBA star Steph Curry has been seen in the Movado Museum Classic watch often when doing press conferences and even on the court’s sidelines. This sleek and simple watch retails for roughly $700 to $1,100 depending on what additions you’d like to be added to yours. It acts as a subtle accessory and fits Curry’s laidback sporty style with ease.