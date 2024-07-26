Serena Williams Wears Louis Vuitton Ahead Of The 2024 Olympics

Getty Images

Serena Williams is an inspiration to many with an incomparable professional tennis career. Another mode of inspiration we’re finding from her is style-related as she’s been “serving” looks recently. This time wasn’t fashion week related, but rather something she’s very familiar with, the Olympics.

To the prelude to the Olympics hosted by Louis Vuitton happening in Paris this year from July 26 to August 11, Williams wore a full look from the brand styled by her longtime stylist Kesha McLeod. The all-black, three-piece suit was a bold look. The white buttons throughout the vest and blazer added an element of playfulness without taking away from the sophistication of her look. She accessorized effortlessly with a mini blue and green checkered trunk bag by Louis Vuitton that was seen at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 menswear runway presentation.

Her ensemble overall was quite menswear-inspired and her added pointed-toe pumps peeking from her perfectly tailored pleated trousers added just the right juxtaposition. McLeod also added a small tennis necklace adorned with diamonds and a pair of thin hoop earrings that completed her minimalist look.

We also loved how Williams wore the excellent blazer over her shoulders, creating an even more posh energy. Her blonde waves cascading over the black suit were all we needed to see for this week’s celebrity look.