4 Business Casual Outfit Ideas

Getty Images

Back when I was in college business casual was a way of dressing I grew accustomed to. The connotations associated with this method of style also suggest wearing office-appropriate pieces. I’ll never forget attending meetings on campus at Florida A&M University in oversized trousers, vintage blazers and the like. These items became the base of my wardrobe for many occasions. To some, business casual might appear to be boring–but, I’m here to step in and share that it just isn’t. While there are some limitations, with the state of fashion right now, you can have fun with it.

Rather than thinking of lackadaisical jackets with no shape, instead, you can lean on brands like The Frankie Shop. Last year, I invested in a black structured blazer by The Frankie Shop that has become a staple in my closet. This brand which has multiple storefronts in New York City is also known for offering takes on workwear that doesn’t feel stuffy (jackets, well-cut work pants, and T-shirts).

Another brand you can look to for work outfits is And Other Stories. The separates by this brand offer opportunities for you to shake up your workwear. Instead of strictly wearing tans and blacks, And Other Stories is for those who aren’t afraid to wear colors, textures, and patterns that are a breath of fresh air.

Below, take a look at four business casual outfits ideal for those who returned to the office not too long ago. I’ve also taken some inspiration from New York Fashion Week street style looks that captured my attention recently.

The Midi Skirt + Statement Jacket

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

For me, skirts are a grounding piece that allows me the freedom to build my outfits around. With the skirt as the base you’re able to throw on a comfortable top that will be fitting for chilly weather outside the office (and perhaps inside). One example: For New York Fashion Week, influencer Greyivy wore a midi skirt in a purple hue and paired it with a matching jacket by Ming Wang. Channel Greyivy and pick up a detailed jacket with a mid-length skirt. Add a pair of commuter-friendly shoes and an oversized fur coat–now you’re all set.

The Blazer + Shorts Combo

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

With the weather getting ready to switch over on the East Coast, it’s time to gear up to wear Bermuda shorts at varying lengths. As someone who stands at 5’7” I can attest to the fact that this silhouette of shorts can work for the office if styled properly. Try out the NYFW look above in whichever hue you prefer. I suggest starting with a crepe blazer by The Frankie Shop and a pair of low-rise shorts by Reformation. Round out this outfit with a pair of knee-high boots by Dolce Vita.

The Vinyl Jacket + Matching Skirt

Seleen Saleh

There’s something about a colorful leather or vinyl jacket that just does something to me. For the office, I love these materials because they can be worn in a myriad of ways. As shown above, at NYFW, this variation in an electric blue tone was worn with a skirt that features a matching makeup. You don’t have to wear vinyl this way for it to be impactful. An equally compelling take is this Courreges jacket in rose pink and a similar skirt by the brand. Try out these chocolate brown shoes by Sandy Liang to top off this outfit.



The Midi Dress

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Midi dresses are the opposite of drab at the moment. To dress one up for the office add your favorite jacket like this street style star. Think about pairing a brown midi dress like this one by ASOS with a leopard print coat by Apparis and you’re nearly all set. Matching knee-high brown booties by Jeffrey Campbell are a stellar shoe choice.

