The Must-Have Louis Vuitton X Timberland Boots Release Date Is Here

Louis Vuitton

Back in January, Pharrell previewed a Timberland collaboration within his Louis Vuitton Men’s collection that had streetwear enthusiasts ready for an official drop date. What went down the runway in a myriad of colorways and styles was seared into the brains of those who have an affinity for versatile and laidback footwear. The American West was a large point of inspiration for the entire collection which offered a sophisticated take on what cowboys would wear if they were staunch supporters of Louis Vuitton. Now, the previously mentioned shoes have an official release date.

The Louis Vuitton X Timberland shoes will arrive in an assortment of styles. According to GQ, one includes “a six-inch work boot, a slightly taller ankle boot, a pull-on ankle boot, and a lace-hooked ranger boot.” The boots will be available in Timberland’s classic wheat nubuck leather in addition to black, alongside Louis Vuitton’s monogrammed detailing.

Louis Vuitton has also announced a workwear-themed capsule collection today–Western-inspired ready-to-wear pieces will be included. This capsule will feature trucker jackets, embellished coats, a limited-edition Keepall 50 toolbox bag, and more. The Timberland collaboration is a part of this collection.

“Timberland, it just makes sense,” Pharrell shared previously with GQ on the lauded Louis Vuitton collaboration that went down the runway months ago and we couldn’t agree more.

“It’s something that we love, but at the same time, whether you’re in the hood or you’re somewhere in a factory, Timberlands last long and it’s durable. And if you’re going to spend your disposable income at a time like this, it needs to be for something that’s actually really going to last,” he added.

Key pairs of the Louis Vuitton X Timberland boots will be available for early purchase on July 18. Worldwide sales will begin on August 8.