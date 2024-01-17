Timberland Boots Are Trending At Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Here’s Why

Getty Images

Timberland boots are known as some of the most popular shoes in New York City, especially for the colder months. Now, the brand is venturing into the fashion industry. It’s first stop? Paris Fashion Week Men’s. The Louis Vuitton and Timberland collaborations that Pharrell revealed yesterday led to electric currents throughout the footwear market. The boots were a part of the Parisian brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection in classic yellow and there was another pair in black. We also noticed a dark brown pair emblazoned with a bevy of LV monograms in gold. Earlier this week Pharrell teased the pair that featured a monogrammed tongue, these also made it down the runway of his Louis Vuitton show.

That’s not all. At the Williams-led presentation, we spotted a pair that were more than high-tops, they were double high-tops in fact with a strap along the middle of the suede boot. This show also featured two-tone Timberlands in light brown and dark brown on the toe cap. A laceless black pair also made its way down the runway. Pusha T even wore a pair.

Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The brand will also make an appearance at three more runway shows at Paris Fashion Week Men’s in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The trendy yellow boots made headway in the ‘80s and continued to grow. Jay-Z and Notorious B.I.G. wore them at one point in their careers. As the years stretched on they’ve become synonymous with hip hop and streetwear culture. We’re seeing a resurgence, except it’s now in high fashion spaces. The brand announced earlier this week that it is immersing itself by way of different activations. Its latest campaign with a tongue-in-cheek slogan “Je T’imbs” pays homage to Paris.

“On the heels of our 50th anniversary, I cannot think of a more exciting way to kick off the new year and keep the momentum behind our yellow boot going,” said Maisie Willoughby, the chief marketing officer of Timberland in a statement. “The energy of Paris Fashion Week is unrivaled—not only on the runways, but also out in the streets. We’re excited to tap into this moment to celebrate Paris, fashion, and the cultures and communities that have been part of the Timberland journey,” Willougby adds.

Pusha T at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

While Louis Vuitton was the first show where Timberland boots paired with monogram sweatsuits made an appearance, it looks like the second might’ve been Wales Bonner. The look that debuted a potential collaboration was made up of a minimal suede blazer, denim pants, a T-shirt, and what we believe to be yellow Timbs. We’ll be keeping our eye out for the next show that Timberland plays a role in.