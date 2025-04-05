17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When it comes to aging like fine wine, Pharrell Williams is truly in a league of his own. For decades, the multi-hyphenate mogul has delivered futuristic beats, boundary-breaking fashion, and—let’s be honest—flawless, age-defying skin. Long before skincare became the billion-dollar buzzword it is today, Pharrell had people begging for his routine. From his early Neptunes days to his current reign as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director, he’s remained a masterclass in glow, grace, and reinvention.

Let’s take it back to the early 2000s. While topping charts with N.E.R.D. and The Neptunes, Pharrell’s skin was already making headlines. In music videos like “Frontin’,” his fresh, poreless complexion had fans convinced he was aging in reverse. Fast forward to 2010 at the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France—his skin looked smooth, bright, and full of bounce. Two years later, at Art Basel in Miami, he stunned again with an even-toned, hydrated, and texture-free glow that looked calm and camera-ready, despite the humidity.

By 2013, Pharrell was gracing the Met Gala, fashion’s most-watched red carpet, with a matte yet radiant finish. The following year at the Grammys, he appeared dewy, firm, and ageless. No under-eye shadows, no blemishes—just that clear, healthy glow we all aspire to. And somehow, he kept elevating. In 2015 at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Pharrell gave us true glass-skin energy. With minimal grooming and likely no foundation, his complexion remained luminous and plump—achieving in three steps what most of us chase in ten.

But Pharrell didn’t stop at being a skincare muse—he became the blueprint. With the launch of Humanrace, in 2020, he didn’t just create another celebrity beauty brand. He introduced a new vision of skincare for the industry as a whole: intentional, inclusive, and rooted in well-being. Backed by his very own dermatologist Dr. Elena Jones, the gender-neutral, vegan, and sustainable brand, Humanrace, speaks directly to a new generation—especially Black men—redefining what modern grooming can be.

In honor of his 52nd birthday, we’re celebrating the many moments Pharrell changed the beauty and grooming game—and reminded us all that self-care isn’t a trend, it’s a commitment to yourself.