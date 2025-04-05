HomeBeauty

17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game

In honor of his 52nd birthday, we are looking back at the aspirational beauty and grooming moments from the multi hyphenate.
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
By Larry Stansbury ·

When it comes to aging like fine wine, Pharrell Williams is truly in a league of his own. For decades, the multi-hyphenate mogul has delivered futuristic beats, boundary-breaking fashion, and—let’s be honest—flawless, age-defying skin. Long before skincare became the billion-dollar buzzword it is today, Pharrell had people begging for his routine. From his early Neptunes days to his current reign as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director, he’s remained a masterclass in glow, grace, and reinvention.

Let’s take it back to the early 2000s. While topping charts with N.E.R.D. and The Neptunes, Pharrell’s skin was already making headlines. In music videos like “Frontin’,” his fresh, poreless complexion had fans convinced he was aging in reverse. Fast forward to 2010 at the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France—his skin looked smooth, bright, and full of bounce. Two years later, at Art Basel in Miami, he stunned again with an even-toned, hydrated, and texture-free glow that looked calm and camera-ready, despite the humidity.

By 2013, Pharrell was gracing the Met Gala, fashion’s most-watched red carpet, with a matte yet radiant finish. The following year at the Grammys, he appeared dewy, firm, and ageless. No under-eye shadows, no blemishes—just that clear, healthy glow we all aspire to. And somehow, he kept elevating. In 2015 at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Pharrell gave us true glass-skin energy. With minimal grooming and likely no foundation, his complexion remained luminous and plump—achieving in three steps what most of us chase in ten.

But Pharrell didn’t stop at being a skincare muse—he became the blueprint. With the launch of Humanrace, in 2020, he didn’t just create another celebrity beauty brand. He introduced a new vision of skincare for the industry as a whole: intentional, inclusive, and rooted in well-being. Backed by his very own dermatologist Dr. Elena Jones, the gender-neutral, vegan, and sustainable brand, Humanrace, speaks directly to a new generation—especially Black men—redefining what modern grooming can be.

In honor of his 52nd birthday, we’re celebrating the many moments Pharrell changed the beauty and grooming game—and reminded us all that self-care isn’t a trend, it’s a commitment to yourself.

17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: (U.S. TABS OUT) Pharrell Williams of The Neptunes appears on stage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios August 20, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 31: Music producer Pharrell Williams attends Playboy Magazine’s Fifth Annual Super Saturday “Heaven and Hell” party on January 31, 2004 at the Corinthian, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: Musician Pharrell Williams arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Superbad” at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater on August 13, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 09: Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 2007 Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 27: Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at RADAR Entertainment’s Pepsi 500 Hosted By Pharrell & Jeff Gordon on August 27, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
Pharrell Williams during 2005 Fashion Rocks – Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
Pharrell Williams during GQ Magazine Celebrates the 2005 Men of the Year – Red Carpet at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage for GQ Magazine)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
Pharrell during The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner at Skylight Studios in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
Pharrel Williams during Arrivals for the 10th Annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by M. Von Holden/FilmMagic)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Pharrell attends the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/VF12/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Recording artist Pharrell Williams attends 2013 BET Awards – Arrivals at Nokia Plaza L.A. LIVE on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: Pharrell Williams attends the 2014 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Singer Pharrell Williams attends the Yellow Ball at the Brooklyn Museum on September 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
Pharrell Williams walks the runway during the Chanel Metiers D’Art 2018/19 Show at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
US Louis Vuitton’ fashion designer and singer Pharrell Williams gestures during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on the Pont Neuf, central Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)
17 Times Pharrell Changed The Beauty & Grooming Game
PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Pharrell Williams is seen outside Sacai fashion show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
TOPICS: 