Denzel Washington’s Most Iconic And Stylish Looks

Actor Denzel Washington, 69, renowned for his Oscar-worthy performances in films like Fences, Training Day, and Philadelphia, is also a fashion icon. His past style, a cool, laid-back aesthetic, remains a timeless inspiration. From his baseball caps to baggy jeans and large leather jackets, Washington’s fashion sense is effortlessly classic, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Over the past few decades, his career has blossomed ten times over with experience, more accolades, and tailored suiting. The man can truly wear a suit. His red carpet appearances have always been quite classy, with a tailored or structured suit paired with a tie or bow tie around his neck. We’d describe Denzel’s style as refined and chic. He’s a man who knows what he likes, and we have to say, we like it too. He’s played around here and there with an Adidas tracksuit once for an event to honor his longtime friend Lenny Kravitz, and he wore a gray sweatsuit while just out and about on a casual day off.

With Denzel Washington’s new movie, Gladiator II, on the horizon, the anticipation is palpable. The trailers serve as a reminder of his enduring presence in the realm of handsome men, prompting us to revisit his style evolution from the past to the present. Join us in celebrating the suits and smiles of one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.

01 01 Denzel Washington At The “Power” New York Premiere Denzel Washington during “Power” New York Premiere – Arrivals at Gotham Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

02 02 Denzel Washington At The “Midnight Run” New York City Premiere and Party Denzel Washington (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

03 03 Denzel Washington In New York City Denzel Washington 1989 (Photo by Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images)

04 04 Denzel Washington Circa 1990’s Denzel Washington Circa 1990’s (Photo by Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images)

05 05 Denzel Washington At The AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Sidney Poitier Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington during AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Sidney Poitier at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

06 06 Denzel Washington At The “Mississippi Masala” Premiere Denzel Washington during “Mississippi Masala” – Premiere at Gramercy Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

07 07 Denzel Washington Sighting At Los Angeles International Airport Denzel Washington during Denzel Washington Sighting at Los Angeles International Airport – November 8, 1992 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

08 08 Denzel Washington At The Celebrities Vs. L.A. Firefighters Charity Basketball Game Denzel Washington during Celebrities vs. L.A. Firefighters Charity Basketball Game at Loyola Marymount College in Westchester, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

09 09 Denzel Washington Sighting At Los Angeles International Airport Denzel Washington during Denzel Washington Sighting at Los Angeles International Airport – June 20, 1993 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

10 10 Denzel Washington At The 67th Annual Academy Awards Denzel Washington & wife during The 67th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

11 11 Denzel Washington At The Lakers Play-off Game 4/27/97 Los Angeles, Ca Denzel Washington at the Laker play-off game.

12 12 Denzel Washington At The “Erin Brockovich” Premiere Denzel Washington (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

13 13 Denzel Washington At The Academy Awards LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Actor Denzel Washington (R) arrives with his wife (L) to the Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 26 March 2000. Washington has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “The Hurricane.” ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

14 14 Denzel Washington At The 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards Denzel Washington & wife arriving for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California January 20, 2002 (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

15 15 Denzel Washington At The 2002 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Denzel Washington and guest during 2002 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter – Arrivals at Mortons Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by D. Kambouris/WireImage)

16 16 Denzel Washington At The 74th Annual Academy Awards Denzel Washington and Halle Berry during The 74th Annual Academy Awards – Press Room at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

17 17 Denzel Washington At The 2002 GQ Men of the Year Awards Lenny Kravitz & Honoree Denzel Washington during 2002 GQ Men of the Year Awards – Press Room at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

18 18 Denzel Washington At The American Cinematheque Awards Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta arriving at the “17th Annual American Cinematheque Award.” (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

19 19 Denzel Washington At The “Antwone Fisher” Premiere Actor/director/producer Denzel Washington & wife Pauletta (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

20 20 Denzel Washington At The 75th Annual Academy Awards Denzel Washington and wife during The 75th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

21 21 Denzel Washington At The “Out of Time” New York Premiere Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta during Out of Time – New York Premiere – Outside Arrivals at Loews Cineplex Lincoln Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

22 22 Denzel Washington In New York City NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 13: Denzel Washington takes a walk November 13, 2003 in New York City (Photo by Mario Magnani/Getty Images)

23 23 Denzel Washington In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 03: Denzel Washington is seen on February 03, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Kondiles/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

24 24 Denzel Washington At The Apollo Theater Foundation’s 70th Anniversary Benefit Celebration Denzel Washington during Apollo Theater Foundation’s 70th Anniversary Benefit Celebration A Hot Night in Harlem – Press Room at The Apollo Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic)

25 25 Denzel Washington At The “Man On Fire” Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta during “Man On Fire” – Los Angeles Premiere at Mann National Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

26 26 Denzel Washington “Manchurian Candidate” World Premiere NEW YORK – JULY 19: Actor Denzel Washington arrives at the world premiere for “The Manchurian Candidate” on July 19, 2004 at the Beekman Theatre, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

27 27 Denzel Washington At The “The Manchurian Candidate” Premiere LOS ANGELES – JULY 22: Actor Denzel Washington attends the premiere of “The Manchurian Candidate” on July 22, 2004 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

28 28 Denzel Washington At The 61st Venice Film Festival ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: 61st Venice Film Festival: Photo call and Arrivals of “The Manchourian Candidate” In Venice, Italy On September 02, 2004-Denzel Washington. (Photo by Pool CATARINA/VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

29 29 Denzel Washington At The Opening Night Party For “Julius Caesar” On Broadway Denzel Washington during Opening Night Party for “Julius Caesar” on Broadway at Gotham Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

30 30 Denzel Washington At The “Inside Man” New York City Premiere Spike Lee and Denzel Washington during Inside Man New York City Premiere – Outside Arrivals at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

31 31 Denzel Washington On Set For “American Gangster” Denzel Washington during Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe on the set “American Gangster” – September 16, 2006 at Lower Manhattan in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)

32 32 Denzel Washington Sighting In Paris Denzel Washington during Denzel Washington Sighting in Paris – December 5, 2006 at Paris in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/FilmMagic)

33 33 Denzel Washington At The “American Gangster” Premiere Actor Denzel Washington arrives to the industry screening for “American Gangster” at the Arclight on October 29, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

34 34 Denzel Washington At “American Gangster” London Screening LONDON – NOVEMBER 2: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Naomi Campbell and Denzel Washinton arrive at the Bafta Screening of Ridley Scott’s American Gangster at the Curzon Mayfair on November 2, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M Benett/Getty Images)

35 35 Denzel Washington At “The Great Debaters” Los Angeles Premiere Actor-director Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta arrive at The Weinstein Company premiere of “The Great Debaters” at ArcLight Cinemas on December 11, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

36 36 Denzel Washington At The 2007 National Board Of Review Awards (L-R) Actors Denzel Washington, Jurnee Smollett and Nate Parker attend the National Board of Review Awards at Cipriani’s in New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

37 37 Denzel Washington At The 80th Annual Academy Awards HOLLYWOOD – FEBRUARY 24: ***NO ONLINE, NO INTERNET, EMBARGOED FROM INTERNET AND TELEVISION USAGE UNTIL THE CONCLUSION OF THE LIVE OSCARS TELECAST*** Actor Denzel Washington presents the award for Best Picture during the 80th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 24, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

38 38 Denzel Washington At The 4th Annual Apollo Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Actor Denzel Washington Pauletta Washington attend the 4th Annual Apollo Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Apollo Theatre on June 2, 2008 in Harlem, NY. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

39 39 Denzel Washington At The Dinner In Honour Of Nelson Mandela LONDON – JUNE 25: Actor Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta arrive at the dinner in honour of Nelson Mandela, celebrating his 90th birthday, at Hyde Park on June 25, 2008 in London, England. The dinner will raise funds for Madiba’s global charity projects, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and 46664. (Photo by Getty Images)

40 40 Denzel Washington In New York City NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: (ITALY OUT, NY DAILY NEWS OUT, NY NEWSDAY OUT) Denzel Washington and his wife leave the restaurant Nello Sepetember 29, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

41 41 Denzel Washington At The 30th Anniversary Carousel Of Hope Ball BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 25: Actor Denzel Washington, Wife Pauletta Washington and Son Malcolm arrive at The 30th Anniversary Carousel Of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

42 42 Denzel Washington At The Premiere Of “The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3” WESTWOOD, CA – JUNE 05: Actor Denzel Washington arrives at the premiere of ”The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3” at the Mann Village Theatre on June 4, 2009 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

43 43 Denzel Washington Attends “The Taking Of Pelham 123” Madrid Premiere MADRID, SPAIN – JULY 17: Actor Denzel Washington attends the “The Taking Of Pelham 123” photocall, at Villa Magna Hotel on July 17, 2009 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Fotonoticias/WireImage)

44 44 Denzel Washington In Paris US actor Denzel Washington poses on July 20, 2009 in Paris, during a photocall to present his movie “The taking of Pelham 123”, a remake of the 1974 version, directed by British director Tony Scott. AFP PHOTO FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

45 45 Denzel Washington Promotes “The Taking Of Pelham 123” In Tokyo TOKYO – AUGUST 20: Actor Denzel Washington promotes “The Taking of Pelham 123” at Kokuritsu Kyogijo Station on August 20, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/ WireImage)

46 46 Denzel Washington At “The Book Of Eli” Los Angeles Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 11: Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington arrive at “The Book Of Eli” Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on January 11, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

47 47 Denzel Washington At The “Fences” Broadway Opening Night Actor Denzel Washington attends the opening night of Fences on Broadway after party at on April 26, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

48 48 Denzel Washington At The 64th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Actor Denzel Washington accepts his award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play onstage during the 64th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

49 49 Denzel Washington At The Tony Awards NEW YORK CITY, NY – JUNE 13: Denzel Washington and Viola Davis attend 2010 TONY AWARDS (Press Room) at Radio City Music Hall on June 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

50 50 Denzel Washington At The “Unstoppable” World Premiere WESTWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 26: Paulette Pearson and Denzel Washington attend UNSTOPPABLE World Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on October 26, 2010 in Westwood, California. (Photo by DAVID CROTTY/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

51 51 Denzel Washington Visits The “Late Show With David Letterman” Actor Denzil Washington visits “Late Show With David Letterman” at the Ed Sullivan Theater on November 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)

52 52 Denzel Washington At The 2010 Princess Grace Awards Gala NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Actor Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington attends the 2010 Princess Grace Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 10, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

53 53 Denzel Washington Attends “Safe House” Photocall MADRID, SPAIN – JANUARY 31: Actor Denzel Washington attends ‘Safe House’ (El Invitado) photocall at Villamagna Hotel on January 31, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/WireImage)

54 54 Denzel Washington At The Goldene Kamera Red Carpet BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 04: Actor Denzel Washington attends the 47th Golden Camera Awards at the Axel Springer Haus on February 4, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Luca Teuchmann/WireImage)

55 55 Denzel Washington At The “Safe House” New York Premiere NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 07: Actor Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington attend the “Safe House” premiere at the SVA Theater on February 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

56 56 Denzel Washington At The 50th New York Film Festival Closing Night Gala NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 14: Actor Denzel Washington (R) and wife Pauletta Washington attend the closing night gala screening of “Flight” during the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on October 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

57 57 Denzel Washington At The “Flight” Los Angeles Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 23: Actor Denzel Washington arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Flight” at ArcLight Cinemas on October 23, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

58 58 Denzel Washington At The Golden Globes Actor Denzel Washington and Olivia Washington arrive for the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 13, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

59 59 Denzel Washington At The “Flight” Premiere In London Denzel Washington arrives for the UK premiere of Flight at the Empire Cinema, London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

60 60 Denzel Washington At The ‘El Vuelo’ (Flight) Madrid Photocall MADRID, SPAIN – JANUARY 22: Actor Denzel Washington attends the “Flight” (El Vuelo) photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on January 22, 2013 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

61 61 Denzel Washington At The ‘The Flight’ Madrid Premiere MADRID, SPAIN – JANUARY 22: Denzel Washington attends ‘El Vuelo’ (The Flight) premiere on January 22, 2013 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

62 62 Denzel Washington At The “Flight” Japan Premiere TOKYO, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 21: Actor Denzel Washington attends the ‘Flight’ Japan Premiere at Marunouchi Piccadilly on February 21, 2013 in Tokyo, Japan. The film will open on March 1 in Japan. (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

63 63 Denzel Washington Visits “Late Show With David Letterman” NEW YORK, NY – JULY 29: Denzel Washington arrives for the “Late Show with David Letterman” at Ed Sullivan Theater on July 29, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

64 64 Denzel Washington At The Premiere Of “The Equalizer” Denzel Washington seen at Columbia Pictures Premiere of “The Equalizer” at 2014 TIFF on Sunday, Sep. 7, 2014, in Toronto. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

65 65 Denzel Washington At The 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 19: Actor Denzel Washington attends the “The Equalizer” photocall during the 62st San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on September 19, 2014 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

66 66 Denzel Washington At The 62th International Film Festival Denzel Washington receives the Donostia Award 2014 at the 62th International Film Festival of San Sebastian (Photo by MEDALE Claude/Corbis via Getty Images)

67 67 Denzel Washington In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Denzel Washington is seen at ‘Extra’ on September 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

68 68 Denzel Washington At The Boys & Girls Clubs Of America National Youth Of The Year Celebration WASHINGTON, DC- SEPTEMBER 29: Actor Denzel Washington attends the 2015 Boys and Girls Clubs of America National Youth of the Year celebration at the National Building Museum on September 29, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

69 69 Denzel Washington At The 2016 Toronto International Film Festival TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 08: Denzel Washington arrives at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival – “The Magnificent Seven” premiere held at Roy Thomson Hall on September 8, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

70 70 Denzel Washington At 73rd Venice Film Festival VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10: Denzel Washington attends the photocall for ‘The Magnificent Seven’ during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 10, 2016 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

71 71 Denzel Washington At The 73rd Venice Film Festival VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10: Denzel Washington attends the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven’ during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 10, 2016 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

72 72 Denzel Washington In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: Denzel Washington is seen at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on September 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

73 73 Denzel Washington At The “Fences” New York Screening NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 19: Pauletta Washington and actor Denzel Washington attend the “Fences” New York screening at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

74 74 Denzel Washington At The 3rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Actor Denzel Washington, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘Fences,’ poses in the press room during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

75 75 Denzel Washington At The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington arrives at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

76 76 Denzel Washington At The 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival SANTA BARBARA, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Actor Denzel Washington attends the Maltin Modern Master Award tribute during the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theater on February 2, 2017 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images)

77 77 Denzel Washington At The 31st Annual American Society Of Cinematographers Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Director Denzel Washington attends the 31st Annual American Society Of Cinematographers Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

78 78 Denzel Washington At The 89th Annual Academy Awards Luncheon Actor/filmmaker Denzel Washington arrives for the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 6, 2017. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

79 79 Denzel Washington At The 48th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Actor Denzel Washington poses in the press room at the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

80 80 Denzel Washington At The 54th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actor Denzel Washington poses with his Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award backstage at the 54th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

81 81 Denzel Washington At The 89th Annual Academy Awards Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington (Photo by Michael Buckner/Deadline/Penske Media via Getty Images)

82 82 Denzel Washington At The Contenders AwardsLine Denzel Washington (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Deadline/Penske Media via Getty Images)

83 83 Denzel Washington At The Premiere Of “Equalizer 2” HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 17: Denzel Washington attends premiere of Columbia Picture’s “Equalizer 2” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

84 84 Denzel Washington At The ‘The Equalizer 2’ MADRID, SPAIN – AUGUST 07: Actor Denzel Washington attends ‘The Equalizer 2’ photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on August 7, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)

85 85 Denzel Washington At The American Film Institute’s 47th Life Achievement Award Honoree Reception BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Honoree Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman attend American Film Institute’s 47th Life Achievement Award honoree reception at Spago on June 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

86 86 Denzel Washington At The American Film Institute’s 47th Life Achievement Award Gala HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Denzel Washington attends the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

87 87 Denzel Washington At The 59th New York Film Festival Opening Night NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend The 59th New York Film Festival Opening Night – The Tragedy Of Macbeth at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

88 88 Denzel Washington At The “A Journal For Jordan” World Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Michael B. Jordan (L) and Denzel Washington attend the “A Journal For Jordan” World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

89 89 Denzel Washington At The Los Angeles Premiere Of A24’s “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Denzel Washington attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” at DGA Theater Complex on December 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

90 90 Denzel Washington At The Oscars Nominee Luncheon Denzel Washington at the Oscars Nominee Luncheon held at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

91 91 Denzel Washington At The 94th Academy Awards LOS ANGELES, USA – MARCH 27, 2022: Paulette Washington, Denzel Washington arrives on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater for the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, USA. (Photo credit should read P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

92 92 Denzel Washington At The 2022 Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Salute To Freedom Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 26: Denzel Washington attends the 2022 Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Salute to Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)