Denzel Washington’s Most Iconic And Stylish Looks

One of the most handsome and talented actors of all time also has an impeccable personal style on and off the red carpet.
Actor Denzel Washington, 69, renowned for his Oscar-worthy performances in films like Fences, Training Day, and Philadelphia, is also a fashion icon. His past style, a cool, laid-back aesthetic, remains a timeless inspiration. From his baseball caps to baggy jeans and large leather jackets, Washington’s fashion sense is effortlessly classic, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Over the past few decades, his career has blossomed ten times over with experience, more accolades, and tailored suiting. The man can truly wear a suit. His red carpet appearances have always been quite classy, with a tailored or structured suit paired with a tie or bow tie around his neck. We’d describe Denzel’s style as refined and chic. He’s a man who knows what he likes, and we have to say, we like it too. He’s played around here and there with an Adidas tracksuit once for an event to honor his longtime friend Lenny Kravitz, and he wore a gray sweatsuit while just out and about on a casual day off. 

With Denzel Washington’s new movie, Gladiator II, on the horizon, the anticipation is palpable. The trailers serve as a reminder of his enduring presence in the realm of handsome men, prompting us to revisit his style evolution from the past to the present. Join us in celebrating the suits and smiles of one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.  