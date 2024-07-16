EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha and Stephen Curry Join Michelle Obama's "PLEZi" As Investors And Brand Partners

Ayesha and Stephen Curry are joining former First Lady Michelle Obama’s brand to foster wellness for future generations.

PLEZi Nutrition, the Public Benefit Company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, is collaborating with the power couple as investors and brand partners, doubling down on their passion for amplifying health and wellness for all. Launched in 2023, the brand is “on a mission to create higher standards for how the U.S. makes and markets food and beverages for kids.”

The company also released its first product last year—a kids’ drink called PLEZi—has 75% less sugar than average leading 100% fruit juices.

“The collaboration came together so naturally,” Ayesha tells ESSENCE. “We worked with Mrs. Obama during her time as First Lady to support her Let’s Move! initiative, which worked across a variety of sectors to support healthier kids and families. Stephen and I have always been passionate about health and wellness, especially when it comes to our kids, so once we heard about PLEZi Nutrition and their mission to make healthier choices fun and accessible, it felt like a perfect fit. Our kids can’t get enough of the drinks, and we saw firsthand how PLEZi could make a positive impact on families.”

Parents of four, the Currys’ alignment with the brand was a natural one.

“Our kids love {the products},” Stephen tells ESSENCE. “But on a deeper level, it’s crucial to have companies like PLEZi that prioritize health without compromising on taste. For me, being a father and professional athlete has allowed me to see the impact good nutrition can have on and off the court. Their commitment to making nutrition accessible and fun really resonated with us – we want to help shift the culture towards healthier habits, and PLEZi is leading the way in making that possible.”

Recent CDC research found that obesity prevalence was highest in Hispanic children (26.2%) and non-Hispanic Black children (24.8%). PLEZi Nutrition aims to tackle the issue at the root by providing equitable access to delicious and nutritious food options to families that deserve them.

“We’re so excited to welcome Stephen and Ayesha Curry to the PLEZi Nutrition family,” said former First Lady Michelle Obama, Co-Founder and Strategic Partner of PLEZi Nutrition in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “They are true role models. They’re extraordinary at what they do and how they go about their work—with creativity, integrity, and a whole lot of fun. Their commitment to bettering the lives of children and their dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles align perfectly with our vision for PLEZi Nutrition. We can’t wait to team up with them to inspire the next generation toward healthier choices.”