Ask A Stylist: How To Shop For A Luxury Watch On A Budget?

Getty Images

Wearing a watch with your outfit has never been more chic and we’ve been noticing more women jumping on the bandwagon. This is no longer a male-dominated trend, as we’re seeing small timepieces in square shapes that debuted on the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022 runway. Since then, the interest in wearing a watch that accentuates an outfit with effeminate elegance has been on the rise.

In regard to shopping luxury, staying within a budget is an ideal route for many who like to dabble in the feeling of opulence. Shiny objects like jewelry and watches add a veneer of beauty to any outfit. Celebrity stylist and consultant Sandra Vainqueur holds the key to shopping for a luxury watch on a budget. She’s been dressing names like Jordyn Woods, rappers Cardi B and BIA, and actress Nicole Ari Parker.

Vee also has a jewelry brand launched with her partner Sandra Flynn entitled KOKIYAJ, so she knows quite a bit about what to look for in jewelry including watches. She’s been in the industry long enough to know the ins and outs of shopping on a budget in general. Along with her tips are insights from influencers Monica Awe-Etuk and Chee Smalls who’ve also been on fashion’s internet long enough to know how to be on trend without breaking the bank. Learn more from the fashion connoisseurs from tips on how to shop for a luxury watch on a budget, below.

Buy Abroad/Add To Your Wishlist

“Research is imperative when looking to purchase a luxury watch, from understanding the brand and SKU to exploring possible additions that can be made to the watch,” shared Smalls. She recommends after doing that research if you find yourself traveling abroad to purchase a watch overseas this is a smart strategy. In her opinion, this is largely due to the favorable exchange rates. Another tip is to add a watch to your wishlist which you can share with family, friends, or significant other to purchase as a gift for any milestones you achieve.

Set A Definitive Price

Awe-Etuk recommends being realistic about your budget. “Decide if this is a fashion piece or a significant timepiece [you’d] like to pass down,” explained Awe-Etuk. Vainqueur also recommends making a plan about your budget. To do so, create a payment plan or set a specific price that you won’t go over a set amount. Staying within a reasonable number will help you in the long run by putting money away to save up and not overspend with other responsibilities at hand. Vainqueur also suggests researching watches in general such as understanding the market to learn more about what brands have the ethics and messaging you want to convey.

Try Vintage

Vainqueur and Awe-Etuk advocate for shopping secondhand while on the hunt for a luxury timepiece. Monica notes that eBay is a helpful resource to consider as the platform has an authentication program with reputable sellers. “I’ve personally bought a Rolex on eBay and I love it. There are also great brands to look out for that are still luxurious but won’t cost a fortune, such as Michele watches,” said Awe-Etuk.

“[eBay] has a wide selection that offers luxury at a more accessible price point,” she added. Vainqueur shared that the vintage watch market is always a great place to start when purchasing luxury as the pieces will be unique and timeless. “The art of negotiation is also invaluable when exploring second-hand watches at consignment shops or jewelry districts. Being able to negotiate can help you secure a great deal on a high-quality watch,” according to Vainqueur.

Overall, you’ll want to follow these steps in hopes of finding the right luxury watch that fits your budget needs as well as your stylistic needs. Working toward saving up, researching, and even digging through archives on eBay and adjacent vintage shops is the way to go for finding a luxury watch on a budget.