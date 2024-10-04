Is Lupita Nyong’o Making Fab Capes A Thing For Fall?

Getty Images

Leave it to Lupita Nyong’o to reinvent what is seen as appropriate attire for red carpets. For a recent press appearance, the Oscar-winning actress donned an exquisite cape that was a tiny escape from what she’d been wearing earlier in the week. This ensemble was a proper foray into this next style era we will all be privy to.

To the Paris Opera Ballet Fundraising Gala on the heels of the announcement of Nyong’o becoming an official ambassador for Chanel, she wore the house to this lauded event. Working with her longtime stylist Michaela Erlanger, Lupita arrived in a look from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2024 couture presentation. The outfit was comprised of the previously mentioned cape and what appears to be a chic mini-dress underneath. A pair of sleek sandals were also worn by Nyong’o.

I’m calling it here first I predict that capes might pick up steam again this fall. In case you’d like to get in on this piece which has been trending for a bit, look to Toteme’s version of it. Though a bit pricy, this brand has been leading the charge for this style of coat.

Prior to her latest outfit, she was recently spotted in a brown figure-hugging knit mid-length dress by PH5 and a fiery red Dolce & Gabbana gown. And at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show she stunned in a white and black tweed coat with elegant trousers. With that being said we are seated for Lupita’s forthcoming stylish pursuits.