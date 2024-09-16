HomeFashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Emmy Awards

Stars including Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson and Janelle James showed up to the ceremony in compelling ensembles.
By Robyn Mowatt

At the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles stars have gathered to attend the 2024 Emmy Awards. That means alongside their stylists these auteurs are leaning into expressive frocks and delightful numbers to emphasize the vivacious energy we see on our television screens from each of them. Eugene and Dan Levy, the hilarious duo are set to host the 76th annual celebration which honors actors and actresses in addition to creative teams for breathing into the TV industry season after season.

An early red carpet standout–The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri has appeared in a glitzy custom creation by Bottega Veneta styled by Danielle Goldberg–it’s emblazoned with tiny discs in orange and black. Another striking moment includes Janelle James of Abbott Elementary in a fiery red Marchesa gown with floral detailing throughout.

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived on the red carpet in a black confection by Atelier Versace styled by Ivy Coco Maurice. Black appeared to be a favorite of the stars tonight–Nicole Beharie attended the carpet in a Chanel Fall/Winter 2023 number in the hue which was spearheaded by stylist Jennifer Udechukwu.

Another attendee who got the black memo included Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson styled by Jessica Paster in a resplendent gown by Georges Chakra. Not to be missed, Sabrina Elba stunned in a color-blocked Mugler gown in white and black by Mugler styled by Kim Russell.

Below take a look at the best red carpet moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards.