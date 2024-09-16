The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Emmy Awards

Getty Images

At the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles stars have gathered to attend the 2024 Emmy Awards. That means alongside their stylists these auteurs are leaning into expressive frocks and delightful numbers to emphasize the vivacious energy we see on our television screens from each of them. Eugene and Dan Levy, the hilarious duo are set to host the 76th annual celebration which honors actors and actresses in addition to creative teams for breathing into the TV industry season after season.

An early red carpet standout–The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri has appeared in a glitzy custom creation by Bottega Veneta styled by Danielle Goldberg–it’s emblazoned with tiny discs in orange and black. Another striking moment includes Janelle James of Abbott Elementary in a fiery red Marchesa gown with floral detailing throughout.

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived on the red carpet in a black confection by Atelier Versace styled by Ivy Coco Maurice. Black appeared to be a favorite of the stars tonight–Nicole Beharie attended the carpet in a Chanel Fall/Winter 2023 number in the hue which was spearheaded by stylist Jennifer Udechukwu.

Another attendee who got the black memo included Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson styled by Jessica Paster in a resplendent gown by Georges Chakra. Not to be missed, Sabrina Elba stunned in a color-blocked Mugler gown in white and black by Mugler styled by Kim Russell.

Below take a look at the best red carpet moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards.

01 01 Ayo Edebiri LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

02 02 Janelle James LOS ANGELES, CA – September 15, 2024 – Janelle James arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

03 03 Nicole Beharie LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Nicole Beharie attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

04 04 Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Sheryl Lee Ralph LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

06 06 Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

07 07 Da’Vine Joy Randolph Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

08 08 Niecy Nash-Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

09 09 Tyler James Williams LOS ANGELES, CA – September 15, 2024 – Tyler James Williams arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

10 10 Aja Naomi King Aja Naomi King at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

11 11 Laverne Cox Laverne Cox at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

12 12 Viola Davis Viola Davis at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

13 13 Ms. Pat Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

14 14 Gina Torres LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Gina Torres attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

15 15 Maya Rudolph Maya Rudolph at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

16 16 Robin Roberts Robin Roberts at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

17 17 Lionel Boyce Lionel Boyce at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)