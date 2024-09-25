Lupita Nyong’o Breaks Down ‘The Wild Robot’s Impact On A New Generation

Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot tells the story of ROZZUM unit 7134–or “Roz” in its shortened version—a shipwrecked machine that has to adapt to the harsh surroundings of an uncharted island. Starring Lupita Nyong’o in the lead vocal role, viewers will see the emotional evolution of Roz, who was initially restricted by its programming, but learns that anything can have a bit of humanity inside, regardless of its makeup.

In anticipation of the film’s release, Universal and Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing held an exclusive screening at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta, bringing the beloved story to the big screen. Prior to the main event, attendees were able to participate in activities that included crafts, exhibitions and photo moments that enhanced the family-friendly atmosphere. The event drew out Atlanta’s elite including Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Ace and Blaze Tucker, Mel Mitchell, the McClure twins, and Sean the Science Kid, among others.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of the Atlanta screening of “The Wild Robot” presented in partnership with Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing featuring Lupita Nyong’o at Fernbank Museum of Natural History on September 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The Academy Award-winning actress participated in an insightful Q&A session that explored the film’s themes, emotional depth, and more. The discussion also highlighted The Wild Robot’s impact, and how it resonated with audiences. Lupita spoke about how she prepared for this iconic role, the intrigue of animated projects, and her collaboration with Chris Sanders, the film’s director, on how to bring “Roz” to life for audiences worldwide. “My main mission was to be true to the character,” Nyong’o said to the crowd.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends the Atlanta screening of “The Wild Robot” presented in partnership with Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing Featuring Lupita Nyong’o at Fernbank Museum of Natural History on September 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Alongside Nyong’o, The Wild Robot features Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor, and Stephanie Hsu. Based on Peter Brown’s book of the same name, the story was written by Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry, and David Lee Henry.

The live screening of this movie was a magical experience that perfectly blended film, family, and fun. With a lively conversation featuring Nyong’o and a star-studded guest list, the event truly celebrated the project’s powerful themes of adaptation and connection. As audiences worldwide view the film in its entirety, The Wild Robot promises to leave a lasting influence on both children and adults alike.