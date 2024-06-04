I'm Here For Jodie Turner-Smith's Pink Hot Pants Moment

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jodie Turner-Smith is one of one. The actress is stepping out during her press run in pieces that have me glued to my phone screen. For instance, her most recent outfit included a killer Balmain mini dress. This unique number, which featured a bustier component, was intrinsically detailed and made of a quilt-inspired cream and baby blue material. A pink sequined section on the front was an exquisite addition, as were her diamond tennis necklace, matching earrings, and vibrant ring selections. Her metallic pink pumps were a welcoming touch too.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

The dynamic duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald styled the above look. The two have been pulling off striking looks for the actress amid her press appearances for the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte. These moments are pivotal especially since Jodie is officially entering the Star Wars universe–they’ve been leaving an imprint on my mind recently.

MEGA/GC Images

For another appearance, Turner-Smith donned a mint green lengthy Widerhorft lace frock–this design was created with a sleek bustier in the center. Perhaps my favorite detail from this dress is the seemingly floating black bow. Silver open-toe pumps were a fitting accessory for this look–the matching knit mini-bag was an excellent choice.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Jodie also showed up for a press moment yesterday in a feathered Shushutong look. Since panties as pants are still trending, the bloomer-esque bottoms were the most striking piece in this ensemble. They were paired with a matching top, black tights, sunglasses, and sky-high heels.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Each of these stylish outfits is drawing attention to Jodie’s foray into the Star Wars fandom which is notoriously known for its widespread recognition. But, they’re also making it clear she’s writing her own script regarding red carpet style alongside her stylists. In matters of style, Turner-Smith is no neophyte–she is arguably a contender for one of Hollywood’s most innovative and interesting red carpet stars.