I Want To Copy Amandla Stenberg's Red Carpet Style

Getty Images

Last night in London, actress Amandla Stenberg channeled Megan Thee Stallion in her strappy cutout gown designed by Oude Waag. The dress is from designer Jingwei Yin’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection–it was styled by her stylist Chris Horan. Megan wore the dress earlier this year at the Clive Davis Grammy’s party.

The deep brownish orange piece nearly grazed the red carpet at the premiere of the new Star Wars: The Acolyte series that Stenberg is starring in. The gown’s details were quite intricate so it makes sense that the actress and her stylist opted for no additional embellishments. This is important since this gown choice further explores method dressing à la Dune: Part Two (Zendaya) and Barbie (Margot Robbie).

The cut-outs point to Stenberg’s role as an assassin named Mae in the Disney+ live-action series. The design details appear at the sides of her waist and at the bust accentuating her figure. Stenberg went sans accessories aside from a golden choker–the lack of jewelry gave her Oude Waag ensemble a true mainstream moment. Even earrings weren’t inside this time around.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The top of the look featured a brass or gold circular feature that mimicked the form of a necklace. Stenberg’s shoes peeked from underneath the hemline showcasing a deep brown satin fabric on her strappy heeled sandal. Amandla’s hair was styled in a dramatic auburn ponytail with gold regal clips on the sides of her slick back. When Megan wore the dress, her curly tresses were slicked back.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Just last week Stenberg donned a black cut-out dress by Oude Waag–this moment alluded to the duo leaning on method dressing again. On Instagram, Horan pointed out that the jewelry she wore imitated the shape of knives. They were made out of an upcycled Mugler necklace.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Another look exuded Star Wars energy in a modern way–Stenberg wore this on the same day as the previously mentioned red carpet outfit above. The muted tan tone of the Acne Studios set that Amandla wore was eloquent and also understated.

Stenberg’s emergence on the red carpet has us keeping our eyes peeled. Each of these look prove that she’s a contender for a stylish person worthy of paying attention to. But they also point to her stylist’s ability to showcase refreshing takes on film-inspired outfits. The options he’s been emboldening the actress to wear are expressive and tailored perfectly.

Stay tuned for more looks from her press run with her newest role. We wonder what ensemble they’ll pull off next.