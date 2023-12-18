In Case You Missed It: Beyoncè Wears Sequined Prada Hot Pants, Spike Lee Sells His Air Jordans, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion was full of interesting moments that need to be talked about. Beyoncè and a slew of other celebs including Lori Harvey and Jodie Turner-Smith have been seen wearing the panty as pants trend. Beyoncè was spotted in the trend this weekend. She wore a pair of ultra-low Prada sequined panties shorts with a long-sleeve sheer top. Her killer look also consisted of a cream-colored fur jacket.

Next, Spike Lee’s Air Jordan 3 “Gold Oscar” which debuted in 2019 at the Academy Awards is being auctioned off by Sotheby’s. Lee’s high-top sneakers are valued to sell between $15,000 to $20,000 with 100% of the proceeds going to the Portland Rescue Mission.

Nike and luxury brand Off-White are joining forces on a capsule collection. The sportswear-inspired collection features a bright hue of green on track jackets, water-repellent pants, and accessories like baseball caps. The collection is set to release on December 21 via the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Next up, LVMH and Chanel have been announced as partners for sustainability initiatives. These initiatives like their Life 360 initiative will reuse unsold products throughout the LVMH fashion houses and use them in new projects. This was announced during the LVMH full-circle day of sustainability. The group brought in the brand presidents and creative directors at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Lastly, Diesel and denim brand Lee have collaborated on a new collection. The brands have merged create an upcycled denim collection. This collection is an initiative launched by the Diesel creative director Glenn Martens. Titled “Diesel Loves Lee,” the collaborative range will be using scraps from Lee to create new pieces. The scraps which are individually-sourced fabrics get pinned together from dark to light wash creating new and unique pairs of jeans. The full collection will debut worldwide in March 2024.

Beyoncè Wears The Panty As Pants Trend

Beyoncè can be added to the list of celebrities who are wearing the panty-as-pants trend outside. While celebrating JAY-Z’s birthday recently, the beloved singer looked exquisite in a pair of Prada sparkly sequin hot pants, a sheer nude bodysuit, and a fuzzy cream-colored jacket. The look was fully neutral but had an excitement added to it with the silhouette of a panty as a pair of pants. She finished off her look with a pair of nude heels and black sunglasses. If you’d like to snag the shorts before they sell out, head here where you’ll find them still in stock for $2,750.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C07-5rfuede/?img_index=1

Spike Lee’s Air Jordan 3’s Are Up For Auction

The Do The Right Thing director Spike Lee has had an affinity for Jordans and sportswear throughout his career. His pair of Air Jordan 3’s, a special edition high top sneaker with metallic gold leather and an elephant print which made its first appearance at the 2019 Academy Awards is going up for auction with Sotheby’s. Spike Lee’s film production company logo, 40 Acres and A Mule Filmworks is featured with the Jumpman logo. The shoe’s estimated value is between $15,000 and $20,000. All of the proceeds of Lee’s Jordans will go to Portland Rescue Mission, a non-profit organization that aids the homeless as well as those who struggle with addiction.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C03TsUAthOq/?img_index=1

Nike And Off-White Join Forces For A Capsule Collection

Nike and Off-White are coming together to release a sporty collection filled with track suits, baseball caps in water-repellant fabric, and more. The colors range from black to a vibrant hue of green with graffiti-inspired co-branding of the logos. This water-repellent collection comes after the duo’s previous collaborative Dunk Lows and Air Force 1 Mids.

⁠Be ready to shop the collection via the SNKRS app on December 21. Prices retail from $50 to $500.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0-hifctJVm/?img_index=1

LVMH And Chanel Announced As Partners For Sustainability

LVMH and Chanel are making initiatives throughout the group’s fashion houses for sustainability. It was announced they’d be joining forces at the LVMH full-circle day of sustainability in Paris, according to WWD. One of these initiatives called Life 360 Business Partners will reuse unsold items throughout the fashion houses and make them live new lives in other projects. This summit was held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris where brand presidents and creative directors were present. This is a new leaf-turning for LVMH as the sustainability conversation grows in popularity.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C03-p0WC5SJ/

Diesel And Lee Collaborate On A New Upcycled Collection

Glenn Martens, Diesel’s creative director is hoping to combat textile waste in his newest initiative. “Diesel Loves” is setting out to challenge industry standards in regard to sharing resources and the overuse of materials. The first collaborator will be Lee the United States denim company, reports Sourcing Journal. The “Diesel Loves Lee” collection will serve as an upcycling collection sourcing scrap fabrics from Lee. Pieces from both Lee and Diesel will then be fused together to create new pairs of jeans ranging from light to dark washes. Upcycling is a great way to remain sustainable while creating something new–it’s refreshing to see a trendy brand like Diesel doing its part to contribute less of a carbon footprint on the world.

Limited to 5,000 pieces, a capsule collection is currently available on diesel.com in Europe and Japan. The full collection will be available to shop online on both brands’ websites in March 2024.