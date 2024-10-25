Essence Fashion Digest: Queen Latifah Stars In Good American Campaign, Atlanta Fashion Week Announces Incubator, And More

Good American

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, TheRealReal champions sustainability by teaming up with Conservation International and several popular celebrities to launch a major closet sale, with proceeds to support environmental efforts. Icon Queen Latifah stars in Good American’s latest campaign for their series American Icons.

Additionally, Atlanta Fashion Week and Bloomingdale’s have teamed up to launch an incubator program to support emerging designers’ growth. Next, Ganni and Barbour link back up for their third collaboration. Lastly, Renell Medrano debuts her latest feat, a new magazine.

Queen Latifah Stars In Good American’s Latest Campaign

Queen Latifah makes an appearance in Good American’s American Icons series. Good American is thrilled to feature one of hip-hop’s most influential artists. Queen Latifah is a trailblazer in the male-dominated industry, championing diversity, challenging the status quo, and inspiring women everywhere. The visuals represent Latifah’s aura, including her boldness, drive, and commitment to being different.

The American rap stress sports a floor-length fur coat with black boots, black tights, and a classic little black dress. She also sports their new leather blazers and classic denim-on-denim combinations.

The RealReal Launches Celebrity Closet Sales With Kate Moss, Veronica Webb, And More

The RealReal and Conservation International join forces to ring in National Consignment Month properly. With the website being the largest online marketplace for resale luxury goods, it was only fitting that they did something innovative and sustainable to keep the market alive. By teaming up with the environment leader Conservation International in connection with the sale, TheRealReal will donate $25,000 to the organization to help protect the world’s oceans, forests, and other ecosystems.

The sale will feature ready-to-wear, handbags, jewelry, and more from the personal wardrobes of Kate Moss, Veronica Webb, Julianne Moore, Parker Posey, Janicza Bravo, Natasha Lyonne, Marissa Tomei, Lynette Nylander, and others.

Atlanta Fashion Week and Bloomingdale’s Announce New Partnership

Atlanta Fashion Week and Bloomingdales have revealed their new partnership, The Fashion Incubator which will directly support emerging designers. According to a press release this partnership is committed to aiding independent fashion designers’ growth, providing them with resources to scale up and succeed within the fashion industry. They will also offer designers three months to show their designs in Bloomingdale’s stores to test consumer demands, increase brand visibility, and share their stories.

“Atlanta Fashion Week and Bloomingdale’s share a common goal of supporting emerging fashion talent,” said Angela Watts, founder of Atlanta Fashion Week. “We’re excited to build a platform where designers can grow and thrive, and to give them the tools they need to make a lasting impact in the fashion world.”

Ganni and Barbour Return With New Collaboration

Danish brand Ganni has launched its third collaboration with British heritage brand Barbour following their two initial collaborations in 2022 and 2023. The two powerhouses are a perfect example of friendship among brands. Their recent collaboration is a 9-piece collection utilizing Barbour outerwear silhouettes with Ganni features. The waxed cotton outerwear staples shine in this collection and two new silhouettes: a belted trench coat and a duffle bag in black and brown. Even Ganni’s signature leopard print is featured on an anorak, and each piece is labeled with an eye-grabbing neon green logo.

The Ganni X Barbour 3.0 capsule will be available on October 30 online and at select stores.

Renell Medrano Debuts Ice Magazine

Photographer and designer Renell Medrano debuts Ice Magazine, which comprises 85 pages featuring women from all walks of life. In July, Medrano held an open casting call at her WSA office to find different faces to be featured in the issues. Medrano champions challenging traditional beauty and showcasing a range of beauty as it does not only come in one form. This new publication is centered around the female gaze.

“Started this to create a space for women to express themselves and to feel powerful. It was important to us to open this up to the real girls that make up our Ice Community,” Renell shared in an Instagram caption.